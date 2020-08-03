Zendaya & Jacob Elordi's Rumored Relationship Timeline Is Intriguing

Four days after the American Australian Association Arts Awards, Zendaya and Elordi were reportedly spotted having a romantic day date in New York City. "They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing," an eyewitness reportedly claimed to E! News. "She seemed to be really enjoy being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them." Later, the two appeared to share a sweet kiss on the lips.

Two days after that, on Feb. 5, the pair went to see Dear Evan Hansen. According to a source for People, Zendaya and Elordi were reportedly cuddling throughout the show. "They were exchanging whispers and glances for sure," the source claimed. "They seemed very relaxed around each other and had an ease about them. It looked very romantic." Later, they visited the Blue Room after the show to take photos with the cast. "She did not intro him as her boyfriend, but it was very obvious that they were together," another eyewitness reportedly claimed to People. "They were trying not to hold hands and stuff and give away that they were a couple since there were a lots of people around."

That night, both actors attended the Solar Dream Launch Event by Fendi, though they didn't pose for any pics together. A source later reportedly told E! News the couple had been an item for months. "They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the source reportedly claimed. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family, and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."