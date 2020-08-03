Zendaya & Jacob Elordi's Rumored Relationship Timeline Is Intriguing
Though it's been nearly a year since they were first romantically linked, I still don't know whether Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are actually an item. The two met on the set of HBO's Euphoria, and since then, they've been reportedly spotted laughing, shopping, cuddling, and kissing around the world. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's rumored relationship timeline is full of hints the co-stars are more than just friends, and even though these two secretive love-birds have yet to confirm their romance, I am a Zacob/Jendaya shipper all the way. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Zendaya and Elordi about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)
As Elordi previously dated his on-screen love interest from The Kissing Booth, Joey King, I know he doesn't take issue with dating co-stars. Of course, his character in Euphoria, Nate Jacobs, isn't exactly best buds with Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett (and in fact, they're kinda sworn enemies). However, that animosity clearly doesn't affect off-screen chemistry, and if you've ever seen pics of them together, then you know they appear to have lots of it. Here's everything I know about Zendaya and Elordi's adorable maybe-relationship, including their many vacations, sightings, and sweet quotes about each other.
They Traveled To Greece In Aug. 2019
The two first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted reportedly vacationing together in Athens, Greece, to celebrate Zendaya's 23rd birthday. When asked about the trip by E! News, Zendaya only mentioned that she was accompanied by her family, but a sneaky fan captured the maybe-couple exploring the Acropolis on Aug. 30, 2019. "They looked like they were getting a little cozy," an onlooker reportedly claimed to Us Weekly. "At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty."
They Had A Movie Date In Oct. 2019
On Oct. 12, Zendaya and Elordi were spotted on what appeared to be a movie date at the Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles. According to a source for Us Weekly, the two reportedly weren't accompanied by any other friends and looked rather cozy together. "Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face," a source reportedly claimed.
They Spent Thanksgiving In Australia In Nov. 2019
Zendaya and Elordi flew to Australia in November in order to attended GQ Australia's 2019 Men of the Year Awards, which was held on Thanksgiving Day. At the show, Zendaya accepted the GQ Woman of the Year, and Elordi was named GQ TV Actor of the Year. Though the two didn't pose for any pics on the red carpet, a fan reportedly spotted the actors riding the train together earlier that day. The next day, they were reportedly photographed walking the streets of Sydney with Elordi's parents.
The day after that, GQ Australia published an interview with Elordi, in which he claimed he thought of Zendaya as a "sister" and nothing more. "Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She's super dope to work with," he said. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with."
Zendaya Called Elordi Her "Best Friend" In Jan. 2020
On Jan. 30, 2020, Zendaya and Elordi attended the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York City, where they were reportedly photographed chatting closely together. One pic even reportedly captured Elordi with his hand on Zendaya's shoulder.
During the ceremony, Zendaya presented Elordi with the Rising Star honor, referring to him as her "best friend" in her speech. "Thank you for being so wonderful at what you do, and for taking it so seriously, and being so wonderful to work with," she added. "Contrary to your [Euphoria] character, you are a wonderful, wonderful human being." Later that night, the maybe-couple was reportedly spotted at Soho House.
They Hung Out In New York City In Feb. 2020
Four days after the American Australian Association Arts Awards, Zendaya and Elordi were reportedly spotted having a romantic day date in New York City. "They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing," an eyewitness reportedly claimed to E! News. "She seemed to be really enjoy being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them." Later, the two appeared to share a sweet kiss on the lips.
Two days after that, on Feb. 5, the pair went to see Dear Evan Hansen. According to a source for People, Zendaya and Elordi were reportedly cuddling throughout the show. "They were exchanging whispers and glances for sure," the source claimed. "They seemed very relaxed around each other and had an ease about them. It looked very romantic." Later, they visited the Blue Room after the show to take photos with the cast. "She did not intro him as her boyfriend, but it was very obvious that they were together," another eyewitness reportedly claimed to People. "They were trying not to hold hands and stuff and give away that they were a couple since there were a lots of people around."
That night, both actors attended the Solar Dream Launch Event by Fendi, though they didn't pose for any pics together. A source later reportedly told E! News the couple had been an item for months. "They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the source reportedly claimed. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family, and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."
They Took Another Trip To Australia In Feb. 2020
On Feb. 24, just about a week after they were reportedly seen grocery shopping together in Los Angeles, Zendaya and Elordi were reportedly photographed at Sydney Airport, where some fans wondered if they were en route to visit Elordi's parents. A few weeks later on March 8, the two seemingly had another day date, as they were reportedly spotted checking out a local flea market in Los Angeles and taking goofy pics of each other. According to Us Weekly, Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, reportedly met up with them as well.
Elordi Gave Advice On Long-Distance Relationships In July 2020
Though their last reported sighting was on March 8, fans believe Zendaya and Elordi are simply quarantining apart during the coronavirus pandemic. According to his July/August 2020 GQ Australia cover story, Elordi had spent most of the pandemic at his parents' house in Brisbane, while Zendaya has spent quarantine quietly filming Malcolm & Marie, her forthcoming movie with John David Washington.
While promoting The Kissing Booth 2, Elordi offered advice on maintaining long-distance relationships, and fans couldn't help but think he was using his own relationship for inspo. "Pick up the phone, you know? FaceTime is the greatest gift that you have in the world in a time like this," he said. "Don't send memes and GIFs, just give them a call."
It's unclear whether Elordi has been taking his own advice, but here's hoping his reported romance with Zendaya is alive and well!