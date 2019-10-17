Ummm... wait a minute. Are Zendaya and Jacob Elordi dating? According to a report by Us Weekly on Oct. 16, the two Euphoria just might be. The publication claimed the two, who have been rumored to be seeing each other for a while now, were reportedly spotted on what seemed to be a movie date. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Zendaya and Jacob and did not hear back in time for publication.

An onlooker told Us Weekly that they spotted Zendaya and Jacob watching a movie at the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Oct. 12. “It was just the two of them out together,” the onlooker shared with Us Weekly.

The reported update may have been pretty public, but Jacob was reportedly trying to keep a low profile. “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face,” the onlooker noted.

Oh, and if you're wondering what the stars snack on while they catch their movies, the onlooker also noted that Zendaya was reportedly holding a bag of popcorn in her hands.

Rumors of Jacob and Zendaya dating first broke out when the two went on vacation with each other in Athens, Greece. And it didn't seem like a platonic friend trip to Greece (if that's even a thing). According to an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly the couple reportedly “looked like they were getting a little cozy.”

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There was even reportedly a little... drum roll pleeeease... fuh-lirting going on during the trip. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty,” the source noted.

Neither Zendaya nor Jacob have said anything about whether or not they're dating, but their season one co-star Will Peltz spoke to Us Weekly on Sept. 12 about the possibility. And he seemed super down.

“I have no predictions, but they’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!” Petz said, adding that he thinks Zendaya is "like, the next Beyoncé."

Zendaya may be falling in love now but the actress has also faced her fair share of heartbreak. In a post on her app from January of 2017, Zendaya opened up to her fans about the heartbreak she faced back in 2016 and how she was able to ultimately overcome it.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Y'all know I'm not shy about telling you I went through a bad breakup last year," she began. "I'm hella over that but trust, it wasn't easy."

She went on to explain that getting "hella over that" involved a two-step healing process.

First, she made a conscious effort to continue moving forward with her life. “I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun," she explained. "I tried new things — going out and just doing more stuff.”

Second, she cut her ex completely out of her life. None of that staying friends with your ex BS for our girl Zendaya. "I got rid of old text messages, pictures and their clothing I still had. You don't hang on to old Band-Aids," she shared. "Throw that in the trash! You have to get rid of everything associated with them. It's best to get rid of their number. Or if you can't quite let go, at least change the title of their name in your phone."

Most recently, Zendaya was rumored to have been dating her Spider-Man castmate Tom Holland, though those rumors quickly were put to rest when it became evident Tom was reportedly dating someone who's... not Zendaya.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For his part, Jacob was dating his co-star from Kissing Booth Joey King before his reported relationship with Zendaya.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Zendaya and Jacob could just be really good friends who like to vacation and go to the movies together. But, they could also be more than that. Only time shall tell.