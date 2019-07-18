Big news, people! It turns out Tom Holland is reportedly dating someone new. And the woman in question's name is not Zendaya. Word of Holland's new bae got out after he was spotted attending a Black Eyed Peas concert with her in Hyde Park in London. (Elite Daily reached out to Holland's rep for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Paparazzi managed to capture pictures of the couple grabbing drinks. And... let's say their body language was more than just "friendly." And by that I mean her hand was on his butt. (I know. We're all jealous.) Also, can we just take a second to appreciate the fact that Holland is dating the sort of woman who goes ahead and grabs her dude's butt in public? Love it. Love her.

Anyway, not everyone's feeling the love for his rumored girlfriend. Especially not fans who were hoping that he was actually dating his Spiderman: Far From Home co-star, Zendaya. Rumors of the two co-stars dating have been swirling about for a while. “They started seeing each other while they were filming ‘Spider-Man.’ They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," one source told People in the summer of 2017. (Previously, Elite Daily reached out to their reps for comment and did not hear back.)

“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but most importantly, they make each other crack up," another source told People the same time. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Obviously, fans loved the idea of the idea of them together. And, I mean, can you blame them? Look at the way he looks at her:

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, yeah... fans were really into them being a couple.

Now that Holland has a new girlfriend, some fans are just really not taking the news well. Don't believe me? Check out the mayhem his one date night with a woman who may not even be his girlfriend caused on Twitter:

To this fan, this is legit tear-worthy news.

This fan is, like, really going to have to reevaluate their life plan.

Shawn Mendes also having a boyfriend doesn't help things.

We obvi should still be nice to Holland's girlfriend.

On the bright side, Zendaya may be single and ready to mingle.

People are like, for real, upset about this.

Maybe it's time we all move on.

Tomdaya stans are obvi not going to be pleased.

Needless to say, Spiderman references were made.

It's a lot of information to take in, especially for young fans.

This fan is losing hope in love.

Seriously, people are getting reallyyy emotional.

Again, this means Zendaya is still single.

Holland must have been really gotten a kick out of people shipping him with Zendaya.

Just in case you missed it, Zendaya is still single.

Super awkward for Tomdaya stans.

... Suuuuuuuuper awkward.

Some people are, well... they're being super dramatic.

This fan went so far as to call his having a girlfriend "sick and twisted."