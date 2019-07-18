Tom Holland Is Reportedly Dating Someone New & Some Fans Are Upset He's Not With Zendaya
Big news, people! It turns out Tom Holland is reportedly dating someone new. And the woman in question's name is not Zendaya. Word of Holland's new bae got out after he was spotted attending a Black Eyed Peas concert with her in Hyde Park in London. (Elite Daily reached out to Holland's rep for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)
Paparazzi managed to capture pictures of the couple grabbing drinks. And... let's say their body language was more than just "friendly." And by that I mean her hand was on his butt. (I know. We're all jealous.) Also, can we just take a second to appreciate the fact that Holland is dating the sort of woman who goes ahead and grabs her dude's butt in public? Love it. Love her.
Anyway, not everyone's feeling the love for his rumored girlfriend. Especially not fans who were hoping that he was actually dating his Spiderman: Far From Home co-star, Zendaya. Rumors of the two co-stars dating have been swirling about for a while. “They started seeing each other while they were filming ‘Spider-Man.’ They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," one source told People in the summer of 2017. (Previously, Elite Daily reached out to their reps for comment and did not hear back.)
“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but most importantly, they make each other crack up," another source told People the same time. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”
Obviously, fans loved the idea of the idea of them together. And, I mean, can you blame them? Look at the way he looks at her:
So, yeah... fans were really into them being a couple.
Now that Holland has a new girlfriend, some fans are just really not taking the news well. Don't believe me? Check out the mayhem his one date night with a woman who may not even be his girlfriend caused on Twitter:
This fan literally just needed to be excused to process the information.
I know that based on these reactions on Twitter it might seem like the news of Holland dating someone who's not Zendaya should be shocking, but it really shouldn't.
Any true fan of Holland's knows the actor has been extremely clear about the fact that he's not dating Zendaya. In an interview with Elle published on June 20, Holland confirmed that he's not dating Zendaya. That being said, he did admit that he's “definitely a relationship person," adding that he's "not the fleeting type at all, it’s not my way of life.”
For her part, Zendaya has taken to none other than Twitter to make fun of all of the tabloid rumors that she's dating Holland. "Wait wait..." she tweeted in 2017. "my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"
OK, so... Tom Holland and Zendaya are definitely not dating. I think it's time that we as a nation start to accept that.