Judging by their tense stand-off at the end of Season 1, Euphoria’s Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs may not be on the best of terms, but it might be a whole other story for the actors who play them, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. Amid reports that the co-stars have been spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece, you might be wondering: Is Zendaya dating Jacob Elordi? Here’s what we know about where these stars stand. Elite Daily reached out to both Zendaya and Elordi’s reps about the recent reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Just weeks after viewers caught the season finale of the hit HBO series, a fan took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 31 to show that the co-stars are currently exploring the sights of Greece together. And, according to an inside source, things are reportedly getting “flirty.”

“They looked like they were getting a little cozy,” an eyewitness reportedly told Us Weekly about the pair. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

As much as I’m eager to stan this potential romance, there are a few reasons why I’d take the reports with a grain of salt and wait to learn more before jumping into full-fledge Jendaya fandom. First of all, the co-stars weren’t alone, as the Spider-Man actress was reportedly also accompanied by her Disney alum friend Darnell Appling as well as her stylist Law Roach for what’s rumored to be a celebration for her birthday on Sunday, Sept. 1, per E! News.

There’s also the fact that Zendaya has a history of befriending her leading man and fielding romance rumors. Fans might remember when she took to social media to shut down previous rumors that she and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland were an item, tweeting, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???”

On the other hand, it’s pretty clear that Zendaya and Elordi are on vacation together, and for her birthday no less, so it’s impossible to deny that they’re pretty tight if anything.

As everyone knows, going on vacation together is a big deal for a budding romance (I mean, just look at Gigi Hadid and Tyler C.), and the internet is freaking out about the news.

While the pair have yet to comment on the status of their relationship IRL, the Kissing Booth star has opened up about the relationship between the two characters on-screen in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It's kind of like this protagonist-antagonist thing,” he told the publication. “There's like this slow-burning tension I suppose between the two of them, her as Jules' protector and then him as whatever he is to Jules. I like the way that that triangle kind of works, because there's so much going on."

With Season 2 of Euphoria in the works, I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot more of these co-stars both on-screen and off-screen leading up to its release. Unfortunately, it’s still up in the air whether Elordi and Zendaya are more than just friends, but all I can say for sure is that I’m definitely shipping this.