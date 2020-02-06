Zendaya & Jacob Elordi's Dating Rumors Are Getting Out Of Control

Don't freak out if you've been shipping the two Euphoria stars for ages now, but the Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's dating rumors have officially gone next level. While the two have insisted they're just friends in the past, a source reportedly claims their relationship apparently took a romantic turn after they finished filming Euphoria. "Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now," a source reportedly told E! News on Feb. 5. "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both stars about their rumored relationship and did not hear back in time for publication.)

"They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the source reportedly continued. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."

E! News rocked the world by sharing a paparazzi photo of the two looking extra couple-y in New York City on Feb. 3. In the picture in question, Jacob and Zendaya are sitting side-by-side on a New York City bench. Zendaya is intently staring at her phone as Jacob leans over and plants a kiss on the top of her head. Getting a loving kiss on the top of your head while you aimlessly scroll through your phone? If that's not love, I don't know what is.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

That same day, witnesses who saw them interacting IRL reportedly say Zendaya looked into Jacob. "They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing," an eyewitness reportedly told E! News. "She seemed to be really enjoy being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them."

As if things couldn't possibly get any cuter with regards to this reported date, E! News claimed the two also paused for Jacob to reportedly snap some pictures of Zendaya with his camera. "They walked in sync and looked happy together. Zendaya couldn't help but break into a big smile from time to time. At the end of their date, Jacob hailed a cab for them and got the door for Zendaya," the eyewitness reportedly recalled for E! News. She hopped in and looked over at him with a big smile again."

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obvi these are all still just rumors, but here's to hoping they pan out to be true this time around.