Jacob Elordi's Dating History Is Mysterious, But Here's The Scoop
To say Jacob Elordi is kind of private would be an understatement. The Aussie actor rarely shares photos on Instagram, gives very few interviews, and seems much more interested in discussing his onscreen characters than who he's dating. Of course, the fact that he plays coy just makes fans thirstier for insight into his romantic life. Jacob Elordi's dating history is largely a mystery, but the actor has been romantically linked to at least three lucky ladies since landing his breakout role as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth. The actor may even be currently taken (though Elordi has yet to confirm those rumors himself, which is very #OnBrand).
Elordi's latest rumored romance is with his Euphoria costar Zendaya, and — according to a source for E! News — the two have reportedly been together for about a year. "They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the source claimed in Feb. 2020. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family, and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common." Um, hi, cute! Here's everything else I know about the actor's short-but-sweet relationship history.
Joey King (2017-2019)
Elordi first met Joey King on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017, and it wasn't long before sparks started flying. "Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," King revealed to Bello Mag in May 2018. "But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!' It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast." A few months later, following The Kissing Booth's Netflix debut, King told The New York Times, "It's exciting for people to know what they saw on screen was real."
After nearly two years of dating, the actors decided to go their separate ways. A March 2019 Refinery29 interview referred to Elordi as King's "recent ex," and King admitted the breakup had been tough. "All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her, because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult," she said. "Some of these things are just meant for you." Fortunately, it seems like the two were amicable enough on the set of The Kissing Booth 2.
Cari Flowers (2019)
On June 7, 2019, American model Cari Flowers raised eyebrows after she posted a series of cozy-looking photos with Elordi, including one where she was planting a kiss on the actor's lips. Five days before that, Flowers posted another series of photos captioned "friends in australia!!," with the fifth photo featuring a blurry close-up of a shirtless Elordi. A few days before that, on May 29, she posted a cute pic of herself ("lines still on my face from the nap i apparently took," she captioned it) and tagged Elordi in the photo, suggesting he was the one who took it. Elordi's Euphoria costar Maude Apatow later commented on the photo with "😭❤️."
However, Flowers later deleted the June 7 series of photos and untagged Elordi from the May 29 IG pic, so their maybe-relationship was seemingly short-lived. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Elordi and Flowers about the rumored relationship but never heard back.)
Zendaya (2019-2020)
Soon after Flowers deleted the pics with Elordi from her IG, Elordi and his Euphoria costar Zendaya were spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece, to celebrate Zendaya's 23rd birthday. They didn't post any pics themselves, but a sneaky fan captured the maybe-couple exploring the Acropolis. Later, when asked about the trip by E! News, Zendaya only mentioned that she was accompanied by her family. However, a few months after their Greece getaway, the costars reportedly went on a movie date, and a month after that, Zendaya reportedly spent Thanksgiving with Elordi and his family in Australia.
Initially, the two seemed to deny dating rumors. Elordi said he thought of Zendaya "like [his] sister" during a Dec. 2019 interview with GQ Australia, and in Jan. 2020, Zendaya referred to Elordi as her "best friend" while presenting her costar with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards. But when the two were photographed smooching in New York City in Feb. 2020, relationship rumors reached a fever pitch. Little has been heard about the maybe-couple since then, and the actors have yet to comment on their relationship status themselves, but I like to think these two are still going strong. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Zendaya and Elordi about the rumors but didn't hear back.)
Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go watch the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 about a dozen more times.