Pete Davidson’s latest relationship is moving fast, even if he and his model girlfriend haven’t been too public about their romance. The former SNL star began dating Elsie Hewitt in early 2025, shortly after he opened up about how the media frenzy around his love life has been a “living hell” for him in the past. Understandably, the two lovebirds have mostly kept things private, so when they do step out together or post romantic pics, it’s all the more swoon-worthy.

The first reports of Davidson’s new girlfriend came from Page Six on March 17, with a source claiming the comedian was seeing a “non-celebrity” who was “very different from anyone else he’s ever dated.” While Hewitt may not be on the A-list level of Davidson’s high-profile exes like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, she isn’t completely removed from the celebrity sphere. The supermodel has acted in buzzy shows like Industry and Dave, and even has her own impressive list of super-famous exes, including Ryan Phillippe, Benny Blanco, and Davidon’s SNL co-star Jason Sudeikis.

Right before Davidson and Hewitt went public with their relationship, Davidson spoke about how the past public attention on his dating life has negatively affected him. "It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly,” he told Page Six in February. “Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood ... But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell."

It’s clear Davidson’s shunning the spotlight a bit more in his new romance, but that hasn’t stopped Hewitt and himself from sharing some lovey-dovey moments publicly.

March 15: They’re First Spotted Making Out

Talk about a hard launch. Davidson and Hewitt had nobody questioning the nature of their relationship when they were photographed packing on the PDA in the ocean during a Palm Beach getaway.

March 20: They Go Instagram Official

Hewitt first started posting Davidson to her IG account just a few days after the paparazzi pics, sharing an intimate video of Davidson in a white robe to her stories.

April 20: They Spend Easter Together

After her first post, Hewitt has shared a few more glimpses at her loved-up moments with Davidson, including a sweet pic on Easter of the couple relaxing in a park.

May 15: They Walk Their First Red Carpet Together

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After about two months together, Davidson and Hewitt took their relationship from the grid to the red carpet, attending their first public event arm-in-arm. The two matched in neutrals as they posed for photos at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Inside the charity gala, Hewitt posted a couple of cute selfies with her BF.