Pete Davidson is taken. The comedian has a new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, and their relationship is already Instagram official. On March 20, Hewitt shared a video of Davidson in a white bathrobe on IG Stories, confirming their romance after a week of rumors and paparazzi photos.

Page Six was the first to report that Davidson had a new lady in his life on March 17. A source told the outlet that he was “very happy” with Hewitt (though the insider did not name any names at the time).

Per the source, Davidson was dating “non-celebrity” who was “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.” Previously, Davidson has been connected to big names like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline. “She respects Pete and his desire for privacy,” the Page Six source added.

Days earlier, the duo was first photographed together during a beach day in Palm Beach, Florida on March 15. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail — and published on March 19 — showed Davidson and Hewitt holding hands and kissing in the ocean. (There was even one PDA-heavy snap of the couple touching tongues.)

Despite one source labeling Hewitt as a “non-celebrity,” the 29-year-old has pursued a career in the public eye. The model and actor has had appearances in shows like Dave and Industry.

Hewitt reportedly has a few famous exes, including Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco (Selena Gomez’s fiancé). During a Feb. 18 episode of the In Good Company podcast, Hewitt discussed her love life. At the time, she confirmed that she was “single.” She said, “I’ve been single for, like, three years” — clarifying that she’s had some flings over that time but they did not work out due to “timing” or not being “on the same page.”

On the podcast, Hewitt also laid out what she hoped to find in a future partner. “It’s actually so simple. I just want somebody who is funny, who makes me laugh, who is kind, and who thinks I’m the sh*t,” she said.