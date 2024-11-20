Benny Blanco Reveals Selena Made The First Move In Their Relationship

Selena Gomez knows the heart wants what it wants, which is why she wasn’t afraid to shoot her shot with Benny Blanco. The two are one of the most adorably loved-up couples now, but there was a bit of confusion when they were going from friends to lovers. Blanco recently revealed that Gomez asked him out first, but he didn’t even realize it until he was already on the date with her.

Blanco recounted his and Gomez’s first date during a Nov. 20 video livestream with Kai Cenat. “She asked me out,” Blanco revealed. “It was crazy. We were just talking and then she was like, ‘Do you want to get dinner?’”

Initially, Blanco didn’t think the dinner invitation was anything romantic, considering he’d been close friends with Gomez for so long. “I've been friends with her for years. We've been friends for like 10 years, maybe even 15,” Blanco said.

So when the dinner happened, Blanco assumed it was just a friendly meal... until Gomez burst the bubble. “I didn't even realize we were on a date!” Blanco said. “She was like, 'I would've worn something different to this date.' I was like, 'Wait, what? We're on a date?' I had no idea we were on a date.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After his shock wore off, Blanco made his interest known the next time he saw Gomez. “We hung out like two days later, and I was like, ‘Yo, I think she likes me,’” Blanco recalled. “And then I literally just kissed her, and the rest is history.”

Blanco and Gomez are coming up on a year and a half together. They began dating in July 2023, Blanco recently revealed, although they kept their relationship a total secret for several months. It wasn’t until the end of 2023 that they hard-launched, when Gomez posted several photos with Blanco alongside lovey-dovey messages.

Gomez recently hinted at potentially taking the next step with Blanco in her Nov. 20 Hollywood Reporter cover story. “This is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person,” Gomez said.