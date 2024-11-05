Selena Gomez Responds To Body-Shaming Comments: “This Makes Me Sick”

Selena Gomez had some choice words for body shamers on TikTok, per a screenshot shared by TMZ. After a video of Gomez’s Oct. 29 appearance at the premiere of Emilia Pérez went viral, commenters claimed that Gomez was “hiding” her body. The since-deleted TikTok got the attention of Gomez herself who reportedly slammed the body-shaming comments.

“This makes me sick,” Gomes replied, according to a screenshot posted by TMZ. “I have SEBO [sic] in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a sick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

SIBO — or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth — is a condition associated with symptoms like bloating, pain, gas, and indigestion, per Healthline.

Gomez has opened up about this type of body shaming before. In March 2023, she discussed “crying [her] eyes out” after seeing this type of comment in Dear…, the Apple TV+ documentary series. “My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications,” Gomez said at the time. “And obviously, people just ran with it. It was like they couldn't wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.”

According to her, she “lied” about being unaffected by these trolls. She continued, “I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, 'It doesn't matter. I'm not accepting what you're saying.’ All the while being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things.”

A month earlier, she discussed how her lupus medications impact her weight on TikTok Live. “I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight,” she said.

“I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important and I believe that they are what helps me,” Gomez continued at the time. “So yeah, not a model; never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I’m definitely not that.”

“Thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away. Because honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything,” she added.