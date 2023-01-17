Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shaming Comments About Her Globes Look

Selena Gomez won’t stand for body-shaming comments. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes with her little sister, Gracie, on Jan. 10, the Only Murders In The Building star went on Instagram Live to seemingly clap back at those who criticized her appearance at the show.

In the viral clip, which was reposted by popnewsdaily on TikTok, Gomez is seen sitting in the back of a car with her nine-year-old sister following their appearance at the Golden Globes. “I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," Gomez said, before turning around to Gracie for confirmation. “I mean, c’mon, right?”

Gracie agreed, which caused Gomez to laugh. “But we don’t care,” the singer added.

Gomez also appeared to subtly respond to her haters by playing empowering songs like Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and Miley Cyrus “Do My Thang” in the car. “Every single night and every single day/ I'ma do my thang, I'ma do my thang,” Cyrus’ song can be heard playing during their drive. “So don't you worry 'bout me, I'ma be okay.”

Earlier that night, Gomez and Gracie made headlines for walking the Golden Globes red carpet together. The Disney alum looked beautiful wearing a black velvet dress with purple-colored puffy sleeves. Her sister also looked adorable in a beige dress, which matched her purse and heels.

The “My Mind & Me” singer was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders In The Building. It marked Gomez’s first-ever Golden Globes nomination. She was up against Kaley Cuoco, Jenna Ortega, Jean Smart, and Quinta Brunson, who ultimately won.

A day after the show, Gomez surprised fans by announcing her return to Instagram following a five-year hiatus from the platform. On Jan. 11, she shared a series of bathroom selfies along with the caption, “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?”

In an April 2022 interview with Good Morning America, Gomez said that her life had changed “completely” since taking a break from social media. “I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people,” she said.