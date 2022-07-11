Only Murders In The Building Is Getting A Third Season

It’s rare for a true-crime podcast to get a second season, muses Charles-Hayden Savage at the beginning of Only Murders In The Building Season 2. Usually, if a podcast about a case is a hit, it returns as an anthology. However, Bunny’s stabbing has changed the game, creating another case to solve in the very building their podcast is about. Well, the residents better lock their doors, as Only Murders In The Building Season 3 has been greenlit, indicating another case is on the way.

Much like Only Murders’ last renewal, Hulu’s announcement of the re-up came long before the latest case had been solved. The Season 2 announcement came about halfway through the season, leaving fans to wonder if Tim Kono would get justice. But considering the way Season 1 wrapped up, viewers are pretty sure the series will continue with a “case of the season” format.

The question that leaves is not who stabbed Bunny and framed the podcast trio. It’s who is next to be on the headsman’s block. Everyone is at risk of being chopped, from longtime residents like Howard to new additions like Nina.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Updates

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

On July 11, 2022, just two weeks into the new season, Hulu announced the series had been renewed for a third season. The press release quoted Craig Erwich, the President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, saying, “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Cast

No casting announcement came with the renewal, but audiences can be pretty sure that the podcasting trio of Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora will return.

Those building residents who survive this season, such as Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula, Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, will also probably find their way back. Beyond that, fans will have to wait and see who might return.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Potential Trailer & Release Date

With nothing to go on other than a renewal, viewers don’t have a good idea of the time frame for filming or series debut. But considering how quickly the show turned around from Season 1 (which debuted in the fall of 2021) to Season 2 (which debuted in the summer of 2022), Season 3 will probably be here sooner than most might expect, most likely by early 2023.