A Sex Lives Of College Girls Star Will Play Regina In The New Mean Girls Movie

The Plastics are about to sing a lot more than just “Jingle Bell Rock.” After nearly 20 years away, Mean Girls is stomping back onto the big screen with a new movie. No, it’s not the long-rumored sequel, but rather an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls. The production, which debuted on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for 11 Tonys that year, retells the story of Cady Heron’s rise and fall in the brutal high-school social scene with catchy, original songs. And an exciting new cast of talent will bring the iconic roles to life with a whole new singing-and-dancing element. The Mean Girls musical movie cast is seriously so fetch.

Mean Girls scribe Tina Fey first announced plans to turn adapt her hit musical for the screen back in the beginning of 2020. As everyone knows, 2020 didn’t pan out to be a super productive one in showbiz, so the project took some time to get going, but now it seems to be eyeing a potential 2023 premiere on Paramount+. The studio unveiled its first four main cast members for the musical movie on Dec. 9.

Mean Girls Musical Movie: Cast

The first four cast members revealed were Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey. Rice, who had a breakout year in 2021 as Siobhan on Mare of Easttown, will climb the social ladder as Cady Heron, with Moana star Cravalho and A Strange Loop standout Spivey by her side as besties Janis Ian and Damian Hubbard, respectively. But the ultimate queen bee, Regina George, will be played by Sex Lives of College Girls star Rapp.

Rapp’s casting is also notable since she actually played Regina in the Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Rapp took over the role in 2019, stepping in for Taylor Louderman, who originated the Regina part. Get a taste of Rapp performing Regina’s big 11 o’clock number below:

Don’t hold out hope that any of the original 2004 movie’s stars will pop up in this musical adaptation, though. Just a couple week’s prior to the cast announcement, Lindsay Lohan made it clear she isn’t interested in being involved in the musical movie, and Amanda Seyfried agreed the tone wouldn’t be right for them.

Mean Girls Musical Movie: Predicted Release Date

With the first cast announcement finally arriving at the end of 2022, the film will hopefully be ready to premiere on Paramount+ before 2023 is over.