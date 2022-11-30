Lindsay Lohan Does *Not* Want To Star In The Mean Girls Movie Musical

For nearly two decades, Mean Girls fans have been holding out hope for some sort of sequel to the iconic 2004 comedy, but Lindsay Lohan isn’t jumping on board unless the idea is just right. Although Lohan has been vocal about wanting to make a sequel throughout the years, she clarified that she’s not interested in certain interpretations of Cady Heron. Namely, Lindsay Lohan doesn’t want to do the Mean Girls musical movie currently in development, but she may consider another idea her former co-star Amanda Seyfried has to bring back the Plastics.

Lohan and Seyfried discussed what a possible future for Mean Girls might look like in a Nov. 30 feature for Interview Magazine. When Seyfried mentioned that reuniting for a sequel seemed unlikely, Lohan brought up the Mean Girls movie musical currently in production, but said she would not want to be in that. “I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone,” Lohan said. And Seyfried agreed: “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”

The movie the two actors were referring to isn’t actually a Mean Girls sequel, but a movie adaptation of the hit Mean Girls musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2018. In a very meta (and somewhat confusing) twist, the musical’s producers announced in early 2020 that the stage show would be adapted into a movie. The musical itself has pretty much the same exact plot as 2004’s Mean Girls, but adds tons of catchy original songs and dancing into the mix.

Although Lohan and Seyfried aren’t interested in joining the musical as a movie, maybe they’d jump on stage for a special performance sometime. At least, that’s Seyfried’s ideal way to bring the OG Mean Girls cast back together. “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” she said in the interview.

While the concept of a true Mean Girls sequel remains as mysterious as ever, Seyfried did end things with a promising note. “Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it,” Seyfried said, adding that the cast is still connected. “Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not.”