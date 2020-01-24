The 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Being Made Into A Movie & I'm So Confused

Gretchen may have stopped trying to make fetch happen, but Mean Girls is very much still a thing. It's so much a thing that after a movie and a musical, the Mean Girls musical is being made into a movie. It's the Inception of high school comedies, and it's a lot for fans to handle.

On Thursday, producers of the musical Mean Girls (which is based on the 2004 movie of the same name) announced that the musical version of the story will be getting the on-screen treatment. Tina Fey, who wrote both the movie and the musical, made a statement saying how excited she is about this new version of the Mean Girls story. She said:

I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.

Like Fey said in her statement, Mean Girls has been in the world for almost two decades, so it's a beloved part of multiple generations of fans' lives. Now, yet another movie will give even more fans the chance to hang out with Cady, Janis, Regina George and all the Plastics, this time set to music.

Mean Girls was produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, who's also producing the new movie-musical version. He said in a statement:

It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film,” Michaels said. “I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations.

Mean Girls isn't the first title to make the movie to musical transition and then transition back to a movie. Both Hairspray and The Producers were movie musicals that were based on musicals that were based on movies, and even with that mouthful both movies were popular with musical theatre fans. Hopefully the Mean Girls movie musical will follow in those footsteps and have fans saying "grool."