So many funny people in one show.
Fans of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever have a brand-new series to love. If you're ready to dive into HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls, this cast and character guide will help keep the ensemble straight.
Actor: Amrit Kaur
Having spent the first 18 years of her life in a conservative household, Bela hits college ready to party. The openly horniest of the foursome, this aspiring comedian is clearly the Mindy Kaling avatar of the series. much like Devi in NHIE.