Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Here's Your Cast And Character Guide For The Sex Lives Of College Girls

So many funny people in one show.

By Ani Bundel
Fans of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever have a brand-new series to love. If you're ready to dive into HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls, this cast and character guide will help keep the ensemble straight.

Bela

Actor: Amrit Kaur

Having spent the first 18 years of her life in a conservative household, Bela hits college ready to party. The openly horniest of the foursome, this aspiring comedian is clearly the Mindy Kaling avatar of the series. much like Devi in NHIE.

