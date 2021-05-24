This Theory About Siobhan On Mare Of Easttown Will Wreck You

Mare of Easttown hasn't suffered for lack of mysteries. Though the murder of Erin McMenamin has been the show's main story, there's also been a kidnapper and the paternity of Erin's son DJ, which have complicated the whodunit. With only one episode to go, fans have started to lean towards the idea the father of Erin's baby isn't necessarily the same person who murdered her. Moreover, new clues in Episode 6 have fans focusing on a new possibility: Siobhan is the killer on Mare Of Easttown. This theory may seem far-fetched, but the more fans learn about Mare's daughter, the more they're convinced.

Warning: Spoilers for Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 6 follow. Since the series' debut, Siobhan has been the one person in Mare's world who has her life together. She's the good kid, the one with a future that's going to take her far away from Easttown. She even dumped her addict girlfriend Becca for Anne, a radio DJ who is a loving and supportive partner.

But secretly, Siobhan is a mess. As fans learn in Episode 6, she found Kevin's dead body swinging from the attic beams. Mare sent her home, thinking her addict son had just snuck in to steal stuff. The trauma of that day has never been discussed.

Moreover, despite Siobhan's possibilities, she's not so eager to leave Easttown. She drags her feet at applying to schools and hesitates at accepting anything that would take her away from her family.

Michele K. Short/HBO

That Siobhan is not ok became even more evident in Episode 6, after Anne gently pushed her to consider perhaps leaving Easttown. Siobhan got high and drunk and started acting obsessive towards Anne. Viewers couldn’t help but notice the triggering event was Siobhan watching the YouTube memorial video they made of Kevin. In it, he says he’s performing a song about his “first love.”

But who is Kevin’s first love? Kevin and Carrie had Drew together. But Carrie doesn’t seem to have any illusions that they were more than addicts who accidentally had a kid. Indeed, no one treats her like she’s someone Kevin cared so profoundly for that they would take her in as family.

Moreover, and this is crucial, there’s the murder weapon. Episode 6 opened with the forensics of the gun that killed Erin. The rifling (spiral grooves inside the gun barrel) runs leftward. As the expert explains to Mare, that’s old-school style. Her father, Easttown’s sheriff before her, probably had a gun just like this.

Michele K. Short/HBO

Oh really? Where is his old gun and badge? Mare hasn’t said, but fans are guessing it’s up in the attic — where Mare has not gone since Kevin’s death. But Siobhan may very well have and have found the gun while she was up there.

Does it seem far-fetched? Maybe, but consider John and Billy. It was evident in Episode 6 that John was playing Lori to get Mare out to the fishing spot and setting up Billy to die there, bringing the case to a close. Most fans assume John is covering up for being DJ’s father and Frank’s diaper delivery was because he knew the truth.

But what if it’s not? What if Frank delivered the diapers because he knew DJ was secretly his grandson? What if John and Billy saw Siobhan kill Erin, and John is doing what it takes to keep Mare from knowing the truth?

Who is the person in the photo that Jess saved? If it’s Kevin, all signs point to Siobhan being the one to kill Erin as revenge for Kevin’s suicide.