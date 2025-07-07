This And Just Like That Plot Hole Is Bigger Than Big

The Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That hasn’t exactly had the smoothest sailing. While fans have loved getting to see their favorite New York City ladies once again, the new series has been loudly criticized for disappointing storylines, unlikable cast additions, and perhaps most pervasive of all, its general vibe shift away from the magic of the messy ‘90s show. Now, the revived dramedy has run into a technical error — accidentally killing off the same side character twice.

The person of interest is Lisa Todd Wexley’s father, Lawerence Wexley. In the first season of And Just Like That, Lisa told Charlotte that her dad was dead, commiserating in how Carrie was dealing the the grief over Big’s death. However, the writers must have forgotten about that piece of backstory, because in Season 2, Billy Dee Williams appeared in a guest role to play the very much alive Lawerence Wexley.

If that weren’t enough, the recent Season 3 episode, “Silent Mode,” focused on Lawerence’s death, as Lisa honored her father’s passing in the theatre he had grown to love later in life. Fans on social media were quick to point out the flawed storyline.

Max

While Lisa’s father is the most glaring actual plot hole in And Just Like That’s story, the new season has also been dinged for its beloved leads acting strangely out of character. Most notably, Carrie Bradshaw herself, who has found herself in a maddening situationship with her ex Aidan Shaw.

At the end of Season 2, the former flames agreed to pause their relationship for five years until Aidan’s sons were old enough to accept their dad dating again. This choice has made the usually flirty and outgoing Carrie instead become a love-sick shut-in — the pivot reached a tipping point in “Silent Mode” when Aidan confessed that he slept with his ex-wife, which Carrie uncharacteristically told him she was OK with. Her response has not been well-received by fans.

Carrie’s strange behavior may not necessarily be a plot hole, but the fact that Lisa’s dad has canonically died twice now is certainly a sign some weird stuff is going down in this new iteration of Sex and the City.