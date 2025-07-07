For Gavin Casalegno, wedding planning was an inescapable part of his life for much of 2024. The 25-year-old actor spent that whole summer filming the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, in which his character Jeremiah plans his wedding with fiancée Belly. Just a couple of months later, in November, Casalegno surprised everyone by revealing he’s gotten married in real life to his now-wife, Cheyanne.

It wasn’t lost on Casalegno that his real wedding corresponded so closely to the climactic marriage ceremony that his series had been building up to for three years. “It was a very unique circumstance, for sure,” Casalegno tells Elite Daily. “It was very much life imitating art. I got to do this whole thing twice, and I felt very well-versed after that.”

As fans of Jenny Han’s book series know, the final novel heavily revolves around Jeremiah and Belly’s wedding, which ends up being canceled after a dramatic fight. However, readers shouldn’t assume the show will follow this exact same storyline. While the Season 3 trailer confirms Jere and Belly will be wedding planning throughout the final chapter, the cast and creator have teased some big changes for the TV adaptation.

Prime Video

Casalegno won’t reveal exactly how the show’s ending may differ from the books — fans will have to tune in for Season 3, which premieres July 16 on Prime Video. For now, he’s still trying to wrap his head around the fact that this three-year journey is about to be over. The finality hasn’t hit him yet, and he doesn’t think it really will for a long time.

“I feel like it'll be one of those things when you're reminiscing about it with other people, or people will come up to you on the streets,” Casalegno says. “That's when it'll be like, ‘Oh, whoa, that was three years ago.’ It’s like how I look back on the first season now; I can't believe that was that long ago.”