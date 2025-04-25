Gavin Casalegno is saying goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty chapter of his life. The 25-year-old has starred as Jeremiah Fisher on Amazon Prime Video’s romantic drama series, based on Jenny Han’s novels, since 2022. The third and final season of TSITP is set to premiere on July 16, and Casalegno says it’s all “bittersweet.”

Even though he’s sad to move on from Cousins Beach, Casalegno has plenty of exciting things going on. The Texas native hard-launched his marriage to Cheyanne King last November and debuted his fashion brand, Kai Lo, in February.

The actor sat down with Elite Daily at a pop-up for Kai Lo’s Depth Collection at La La Land Kind Cafe in Los Angeles to discuss the inspiration behind his latest project. “I wanted to create pieces that expressed myself and of all of the different parts of me,” he says. The Depth Collection from Kai Lo includes baby tees, unisex shirts, and hoodies with sayings like “pursue wonder” and “depth over surface,” which fans could purchase for a discount at the La La Land event along with an exclusive Kai Lo Latte (made with maple, cinnamon, espresso or matcha, and your choice of milk).

This may be Casalegno’s first drop, but the world of fashion isn’t new for him. He’s made appearances at events like New York Fashion Week and even joined his castmates Lola Tung and Chris Briney, to promote American Eagle’s Summer I Turned Pretty collections for Season 1 and Season 2. However, Kai Lo is all Casalegno. He says the passion project “represents who I am and what I believe in.”

Below, Casalegno talks more about Kai Lo and what he’s working on next.

Erika Doss/Prime

Elite Daily: How would you describe the aesthetic of Kai Lo?

Gavin Casalegno: I wanted to create clothes that expressed all the different parts of me. I used the classic tee and cut it up a little bit to be more than just a basic, stylish thing that you can dress up or dress down. Even with the hoodie, you can pair it with dress pants or sweats.

ED: What were you inspired by when creating this first collection?

GC: My wife and I talk about it a lot. We are drawn to creating pieces like the gray zip-up hoodie that are cool, edgy, and stylish, but also comfy. We wanted to create clothes with meanings and messages that have really impacted us.

ED: If you were to create a The Summer I Turned Pretty capsule collection using Kai Lo, what would you want to include?

GC: The next launch we have is going to be super sick, and I can already imagine some of those pieces would be cool. But as far as the Depth Collection, we're going to go with a baby tee, the navy pullover, and then probably the classic tee.

The baby tee is something that Belly would wear. The navy pullover is something that Steven would wear. And Jeremiah would wear the classic tee.

ED: What other items would you want to go into The Summer I Turned Pretty capsule collection?

GC: We're doing some sweat options in the future, and I'm super excited about that. I’m a big fan of sweats, so I would be excited to see how we could play with those.

ED: What do you want to bring to Kai Lo next?

GC: I want to bring up elevated basics. Stuff that you can dress up or dress down, but I want to gear it more towards elevating it with different cuts, shapes, and fits. I think fit is what’s most important for clothes. You can have cool colors, cool styles, cool everything, but if it doesn't fit right, then it doesn’t work. We're really focused on fits and a different color palette for the next drop.

Erika Doss/Prime

ED: With The Summer I Turned Pretty coming up next for you, is there anything you can tease for fans?

GC: The only thing I can say is what Jenny [Han] said, which is that it's not exactly like the books.

ED: This is ending a chapter of your life. How does it feel saying goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty?

GC: It's bittersweet. I really love everyone that I worked with, and being able to build relationships with those people, do fun things on set, and prank each other. But as my work chapter ends, it's been fun jumping into a new personal chapter, being married. I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife, building a life, and getting our feet underneath us. When you're moving, traveling, and working so much, you don’t have any time to sit and relax. I'm looking forward to that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.