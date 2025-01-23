Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are making the best out of the worst situation. On Jan. 8, the former The Hills stars lost their home to the Pacific Palisades fires in Los Angeles. Since then, Pratt has been posting nonstop on his TikTok, even reaching a new milestone on the social media platform.

“Who would’ve thought all I needed was our house to burn down to finally hit a million? Can’t believe I didn’t think of that sooner,” he joked in a TikTok response to his newfound viral fame.

Using his growing platform, the 41-year-old reality TV star also encouraged his followers to stream and use his wife’s music, which got Montag’s album Superficial to debut on the Billboard charts 15 years after its release. To keep Montag’s music trending on the FYP, Pratt reached out to their former The Hills and Laguna Beach co-stars for support, which Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Lo Bosworth have all given.

Pratt has also asked certain brands to collab with him to raise funds for those affected by the LA wildfires, including Erewhon. The SoCal-based supermarket is best known for celebrity drinks, like Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Smoothie and Lisa from BLACKPINK’s Thai tea.

La La Land Kind Cafe To The Rescue

Erewhon reportedly left Pratt on read, but another popular drink spot in LA swooped in to save the day. La La Land Kind Cafe, which has recently collabed with Bumble and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, now has a limited-time Speidi Latte available until Feb. 4.

On Monday, Jan. 20, all La La Land locations released the exclusive beverage named after the reality TV couple. The $6 banana cream top drink comes with either espresso or matcha, and 100% of profits will be going to LA fire relief.

As a fan of La La Land Cafe and an Angeleno, I just had to try the Speidi Latte for myself.

An Honest Review Of The Speidi Latte

What immediately caught my eye was the banana cream top. I’ve tried fruit-forward coffees before, so that wasn’t too unusual, but banana-flavored drinks are often a hit or miss depending on how artificial they are. Luckily, the Speidi Latte exceeded all my expectations.

Rachel Chapman

The banana cream top was super fresh, natural, and delicious. You could even taste bits of real banana, which made it taste like a cream pie or pudding. It also wasn’t too overpowering, and worked well with both the espresso and matcha flavors. I was worried they might clash, but instead each flavor teamed up in a creative way.

It was like drinking a banana bread coffee, in the best way possible. It was so cozy and delectable, I was having nostalgic flashbacks to the early days of TikTok when everyone was making homemade bread.

Speidi Latte (Espresso Version)

I got the espresso version with both almond and oat milk, which were equally great; the almond milk was a little sweeter and made the latte light, while the oat milk made it creamier and more full.

I would probably order this again with the oat milk, since it gave the most banana bread-like experience.

Speidi Latte (Matcha Version)

My favorite was the matcha version. The sweet banana flavor and earthy matcha were a match made in tastebud heaven. It was such a smooth sip that really brightened my day, especially since I needed that afternoon caffeine boost.

With the matcha, I preferred the almond milk over the oat milk. The oat milk was just a little bit more grainy, so it really was just a textural preference.

TL;DR

Overall, you can’t go wrong ordering the Speidi Latte while it’s on the menu at La La Land Kind Cafe, as you’ll be helping out the victims of the LA wildfires as you treat yourself.

La La Land Kind Cafe/Instagram

If you live in LA and you’d like to get a free drink, the Santa Monica cafe is having a donation drive on Friday, Jan. 25. In collaboration with Bumble, La La Land will be supporting the LAFD Foundation, Altadena Girls, and Paws for Life K9 Rescue, as well as giving out free drinks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get your Speidi Latte while listening to Montag’s “I’ll Do It.” It’s what Pratt would want you to do.