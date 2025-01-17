Every it girl needs an Erewhon drink, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the latest to join celebs like Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter on a tasty collaboration with the SoCal grocery store.

On Jan. 7, Erewhon added the 20-ounce Thai up the World by Lisa to its menu. The $11 limited-edition drink, which is inspired by a classic Thai iced tea, is not only a perfect choice for the rapper from Thailand, but it also ties in with the next season of The White Lotus. Lisa is set to star in Season 3 of the HBO series that premieres on Feb. 16, and this time around, guests will be checking into The White Lotus Thailand.

The singer, who is credited by her full name Lalisa Manobal on the show, will be playing an employee of the resort named Mook, according to the teaser trailer. Since The White Lotus is set in Thailand, it makes Lisa’s Erewhon drink the perfect sip for Season 3.

A Breakdown Of Lisa’s Erewhon Smoothie

The Thai up the World tea is a reimagined take on the classic drink with an Erewhon twist. It includes the following ingredients:

Just Ice Tea Original Unsweetened Black Tea

ARMRA Colostrum

Clover Sonoma Organic Heavy Cream

Organic maple syrup

Organic vanilla powder

Organic cane sugar

A traditional Thai tea is usually made with ingredients like star anise, tamarind, cardamom, and sweetened condensed milk. It’s my go-to drink when ordering Thai food for dinner, so I was eager to try Erewhon’s version and see whether it’s worth the $11 price tag.

An Honest Review Of Lisa’s Erewhon Thai Tea

When I order delivery, a Thai tea is usually around $6 or $7, so spending $11 on an Erewhon version might seem excessive, but this was such a treat. Lisa’s Thai up the World tea is creamy, sweet, and tastes like ice cream. It may not be something I’d order all the time because it is on the expensive side (like a lot of things at Erewhon), but this was delicious.

Erewhon

The vanilla comes in strong, so fans of traditional Thai tea may find it to be a bit too sweet and not as spicy once you mix everything together. However, if you like Starbucks’ Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, this what you’d get if you mixed the two together. I just wish it was going to stick around for the premiere of The White Lotus’ third season.

Get It While You Can

Erewhon’s limited-time drink is only available until Feb. 7, which means I won’t be able to treat myself to a Thai up the World while watching the show. I guess I’ll just have to make my own White Lotus-inspired sip with Coffee Mate’s new creamers, the Thai Iced Coffee and Piña Colada.

Erewhon

If you do decide to get Lisa’s Erewhon drink before it’s gone, you’ll be helping out Best Friend Animal Society, which the BLACKPINK singer says is “a sanctuary working to find homes for abandoned pets.”