It’s almost time to check into the White Lotus once again. Season 3 of the HBO series premieres Feb. 16 with a nearly all-new cast (Natasha Rothwell will be returning as Belinda Lindsey from Season 1, alongside Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, credited as Lalisa Manobal) and location (Thailand).

Though you have to wait a few more weeks to take the on-screen trip to the Asian locale, fans can already get a taste of the new White Lotus resort with Coffee Mate’s two new exclusive flavors: Thai Iced Coffee ($4) and Piña Colada ($4).

The White Lotus Coffee Flavors Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

The limited-edition coffee creamers will be available for purchase starting sometime in January. A rep from Coffee Mate says these creamers will be in stores nationwide, but there isn’t an exact date when you can expect to find them on shelves, so keep your eyes peeled this month.

I was able to get my hands on these limited-edition creamers early to see whether they’re worth adding to the first brew of the day. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Coffee Mate’s White Lotus-inspired creamers, and how to best enjoy each sip during your Season 3 watch.

The White Lotus Thai Iced Coffee-Flavored Creamer Packs A Punch

A traditional Thai iced coffee is made with a strong brew and sweetened condensed milk. It’s super easy to make with the right ingredients, and even simpler now, thanks to Coffee Mate’s creamer. All you need to do is add some to your home brew.

While it does have “coffee” in the name, this creamer isn’t actually caffeinated. Its main flavor is the sweetened condensed milk, which makes it easy to add to any brew. I tried this with my pumpkin spice blend from Scott Patterson’s brand, and it was even better than a PSL from Starbucks.

This creamer is extra sweet like a Thai iced coffee, so a little goes a long way. If you’re like me, and enjoy the bold taste of your chosen beverage, just add a tiny bit to your drink. You could even use this with some black tea, cardamom, and cloves for a homemade Thai iced tea, or add it to Coke for a dessert-like dirty soda.

The White Lotus Piña Colada-Flavored Creamer Could Pair Well With A Viral Fave

While the Thai iced coffee creamer really vibes with Season 3, the piña colada creamer could also be a nod to the Hawaiian White Lotus Resort from Season 1. Despite being named after a cocktail, this creamer doesn’t have any alcohol in it, but still tastes like you’re drinking a poolside pineapple beverage.

I enjoyed this in my coffee. It has a nice pineapple taste, but that might not be what you want in your morning brew. Instead, Coffee Mate recommends using this for a dirty soda, similar to the protein Diet Coke that went viral on TikTok after the release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. I put this creamer in sparkling water and absolutely loved it. It was such a refreshing and sweet sip.

I want to try this with a raspberry or Cherry Coke next for something like the Piña CoLAVA served at any poolside bar at Disney. That might be my go-to bevvy for watching Season 3 in February.