There may be a Tanya McQuoid-sized hole left in this season of The White Lotus now that Jennifer Coolidge’s beloved character met her demise in Italy, but Parker Posey’s southern Victoria Ratliff is filling that void for many. Her whimsical accent and love for lorazepam have charmed White Lotus fans, making her the most meme-able guest on Season 3.

As much fun as it is to watch Victoria say “Piper, no” and lounge around the Thailand resort in her kaftan dresses, things aren’t looking so hot for the mother of three. Her husband, Timothy Ratliff, may be facing prison time due to his shady business deals, which would affect Victoria’s current spending habits.

Posey told TheWrap she believes her character grew up with money. “There are different ideas about Victoria and where she comes from [and] how much money she has,” she said. “I think she comes from the wealth in the family and was quite spoiled, had everything at her fingertips.” While she may be able to bounce back from whatever happens in Thailand thanks to that family wealth, Victoria likely won’t be spending as much money after her vacay as she did when it started.

To get an idea of Victoria Ratliff’s budget, here’s a breakdown of her expenses, along with what it would cost you to spend 24 hours in her shoes.

The Long-Term Expenses: Victoria’s Got A Country Club & College Tuition Fees

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Victoria revealed a few things about her life outside of The White Lotus. She mentioned that her family is part of a country club in Durham, North Carolina, where they are from. One of the most elite clubs in Durham is the Old Chatham Golf Club, and in 2024, the initiation fee for invite-only membership was $90,000 for a Resident Member and $45,000 for a National Member.

By now, the Ratliffs would only need to pay the monthly fee, which is $1,500, according to Reddit. That would be around $50 a day added to other long-term expenses, like the Ratliffs’ family home. In Episode 3, Victoria had a dream that featured her home in the background. The house on screen is actually the Panwa House Restaurant in Thailand, but gives a good idea of what kind of house the Ratliffs have in North Carolina.

HBO

A similar home in Durham on Zillow is around $1.8 million. With around $9,091 in property taxes, the Ratliffs would be paying about $25 on their home each day. The only other long-term expense would be Piper’s tuition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Piper is the reason the family chose Thailand for their vacay, because they think it’s necessary for her senior thesis. In-state tuition plus student fees for the 2024-2025 school year are around $4,496 or $24 a day, if you divide that by the number of school days (aka 185 days).

Of course, Timothy is probably doing most of the family’s finances, because Victoria has always lived a very easy life not worrying about money.

Total: $99

Victoria Arrives At The White Lotus

Fabio Lovino/HBO

9 a.m.: The first thing you’d need to spend money on if you wanted to live like Victoria Ratliff for the day is her flight to Thailand from North Carolina. The Four Seasons Hotel, where they filmed Season 3, is located on the island of Ko Samui, and you can’t get a direct flight there from the U.S.

The Ratliffs would need to fly into Bangkok, then into Ko Samui, and finally, take a ferry over to the resort. Since they obviously flew first class and “over the North Pole,” as Victoria said in the first episode, travel would be pretty pricy. From Raleigh-Durham International Airport, they would need to make three stops in Seattle, Taoyuan, and Bangkok before landing at the Samui Airport, almost 35 hours later. For just one person, that itinerary is around $13,000.

The Ratliffs then took a boat from the airport to The White Lotus, which makes no sense IRL since you can drive from the airport to the hotel. The Four Seasons even offers guests an airport limousine transfer or private jet from Bangkok. However, a ferry from the pier closest to the airport to the pier closest to the resort is just $12 a person, according to Rome2Rio. From there, the family met their health mentor for the week, Pam, who escorted them to their villa via golf cart.

9:30 a.m.: The Ratliffs arrived at their Three-Bedroom Family Residence Villa. This stay, which sleeps up to seven adults, is around $6,690 a night for a week in May. That’s about $1,338 a person when divided by the five members of the family.

10 a.m.: As soon as Victoria got settled in, she did her favorite thing: took a nap. She had the help of her lorazepam, and made sure to get her prescription filled before leaving for Thailand. According to GoodRX, the retail price for 30 tablets is around $27.

Victoria also slept in the outfit she arrived in, which is a $150 Banana Republic Cruz Poplin Mini Dress, a $374 Monogrammed Silk Scarf from Swaine London, a $8,495 gold Rolex watch, and a $4,700 Bamboo 1947 Bag from Gucci. Her sunglasses were custom-made by costumer designer Alex Bovaird, so there isn’t a set price out there. However, she’d likely have a pair in the same price range as her family, who all wore around $400 sunglasses.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

11:30 a.m.: After a nap, Victoria would have her treatment for the day. She liked getting massages at The White Lotus, and a Bespoke Bodywork massage from the Four Seasons is $207 for 90 minutes.

Total: $28,703

Victoria Takes A Post-Lunch Nap In The Villa

Fabio Lovino/HBO

1 p.m.: Breakfast is included for up to two guests per villa at the Four Seasons, so Victoria wouldn’t need to worry about paying for her morning buffet. In the afternoon, though, she ordered room service from a restaurant similar to the Four Season’s KOH Thai Kitchen & Bar that included tea ($8), Tom Kati Talay ($17, coconut seafood soup), Gaeng Poo Bai Cha Plu ($31, crab curry), Plakapong Neung Manao ($26, steamed fish with lime), and Pad Thai Goong Mae Nam ($26, Pad Thai with prawns).

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Victoria spent most of her time at The White Lotus sleeping and relaxing in her villa. Since the resort is so expensive, she’s getting her money’s worth by staying in it as much as possible.

5 p.m.: Once Victoria awoke from her nap, she got ready for dinner at the resort. In Episode 1, she wore a $590 Roses Ruffle Sleeveless Silk Maxi Dress from Jim Thompson. Rebecca Hickey, the makeup department head for The White Lotus, dished on every product they used to create Victoria’s look. Her skin care routine included La Mer The Eye Balm Intense ($275), Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant ($35), Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ for Face ($40), Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum ($215), Patchology Lip Service ($15), Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches ($55), and CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask and Neck Kit ($799).

Victoria’s makeup routine, which she used for a touchup at night, included Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup ($40), Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Longwear Foundation ($52), Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27 ($75), Ciele filter & protect SPF 30+ finishing and setting powder ($38), Merit Flush Balm ($30), Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double Take Crème & Powder Blush ($38), Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette ($45), Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Gel Matte Eyeliner ($18), Ardell Faux Mink Individuals Short Lashes ($7), Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara ($26), Ilia In Full Micro-Tip Eyebrow Pencil ($24), Ilia In Frame Clear Eyebrow Gel ($24), and Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil ($24).

Total: $2,573

Victoria Has Dinner With The Fam At The Resort

Fabio Lovino/HBO

7 p.m.: For dinner, the Ratliffs ate at The White Lotus like every other guest on the property. The KOH Thai Kitchen at the Four Seasons appears to be the same restaurant used for filming. Victoria most likely ordered an appetizer ($23), one of the chef’s specials ($55), a glass of white wine ($36), and dessert ($12).

9 p.m.: At the end of the evening, Victoria got ready for bed using her same skin care. She slipped into something comfortable like this $495 Everly Pool Dress from Alemais that she wore in Episode 4, and popped another lorazepam before falling asleep.

Total: $621

TL;DR: Victoria Is Not Quite Up To Tanya McQuoid’s Level

Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus Season 3 is missing the iconic Tanya McQuoid, but fans have said that Victoria’s campiness matches the beloved Jennifer Coolidge character. While the two are both extravagantly rich women who come from money, Tanya’s budget is is almost double what Victoria spends. On her last White Lotus trip to Italy, Tanya spent around $63,105 a day. Victoria’s trip to Thailand is just $31,972 a day by comparison.

The matriarch of the Ratliff family didn’t spend a lot of money on excursions, either. Her biggest expenses at the resort were on food and spa treatments. Other than that, Victoria spent a lot on her travel, villa, and wardrobe. However, it’s clear that Timothy was bankrolling most of the vacation for the entire family.

Unfortunately, this might be their last trip ever, with Timothy’s money laundering woes at work. At least for Victoria, it was a vacay filled with delicious dishes, relaxing massages, and lots of lorazepam naps.

Total: $31,996