How Much It Costs To Be Tanya McQuoid From The White Lotus For A Day

Many guests have checked into The White Lotus, but none have been as memorable as Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge). Tanya may not be staying at the Thailand resort for Season 3 — after her untimely death in Season 2 — but her story continues thanks to returning characters like Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Greg, aka Gary (Jon Gries). The millionaire heiress, who vacationed in Maui and Sicily, also remains one of the richest characters to appear on The White Lotus series.

Just how much of a net worth did Tanya leave behind after those gays tried to murder her? In Season 2, Tanya’s personal assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), said her boss was worth “like half a billion dollars.” While staying at The White Lotus in Hawaii, Tanya shared that she inherited the $500 million from her family — more specifically her father, who was a shipping magnate and real estate investor.

With those funds, Tanya definitely lived like an heiress. Before her death, she was traveling the globe, wearing designer clothes, and offering to invest in business ventures of people she just met, à la Belinda’s dream spa. To get a better idea of what it would cost to slip into Tanya’s Jimmy Choos, here’s a breakdown of her expenses in one day on vacation.

The Long-Term Expenses: Tanya Is A Girl Boss

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Not much is known about Tanya’s life outside of her White Lotus vacations, so it’s hard to track down long-term expenses for things like her home. However, she does bring Portia to Italy with her, and having an employee like that is an investment.

She’d most likely pay Portia the high end of a personal assistant salary. In San Francisco, California, where Tanya is from, that’s about $93,000 a year, according to Glassdoor. Even when she’s on vacay, Tanya is paying Portia $255 a day, so it makes perfect sense to bring her to Italy, regardless of what Greg wants.

Total: $255

Tanya Spent A Morning Checking Into The White Lotus

9 a.m.: Not only did Tanya bring Portia with her, but she paid for her trip, including the flight over to Italy from San Francisco. Tanya likely flew first class, which is about $3,980, based on a Turkish Airlines flight with one stopover in Istanbul, Turkey, finally landing at Vincenzo Bellini Catania Airport. An economy seat on the same flight is around $845, which is where Portia would be.

HBO

10:30 a.m.: The group of guests for Season 2 arrived at the resort by boat. Tanya and Portia would have to get there from the airport, which is about an hour away by car. The ferry is then a 20-minute ride to the dock. According to Rome2Rio, the car and ferry are about $29 per person, so $58 for the two of them.

When Tanya got off the boat in Season 2, Episode 1, she was seen wearing a Dolce & Gabbana floral sheath dress, similar to this satin rose dress for $2,645. She also wore her $365 Versace sunglasses, while carrying a $2,950 pink Valentino logo bag.

HBO

Speaking of bags, Tanya had a large amount of luggage for her week-long stay at The White Lotus. She had two large pink check-in suitcases ($1,150/each), one medium-sized pink suitcase ($1,050), an extra large trunk ($3,345), an amethyst large check-in suitcase from Globe-Trotter ($4,345), an amethyst carry-on suitcase from Globe-Trotter ($2,995), an amethyst vanity case from Globe-Trotter ($1,795), a cheetah print jewelry organizer ($195), and a red leather bag ($990).

With all that baggage, Tanya would have had to spend extra at the airport. Most airlines allow two checked bags for business or first class, so her six additional pieces of luggage would cost around $1,330.

Tanya also arrived in a full face straight off the plane. The show’s makeup department head, Rebecca Hickey, told On Makeup Magazine in 2023, “[Tanya] definitely has her ‘face’ on at all times, and the French Tip press-on nails are a perfect addition to her character.” Along with her press-ons ($16), Tanya’s makeup bag had strip lashes ($5), MAC Whirl lip liner ($25), Tom Ford contour palette ($95), Clé de Peau concealer ($75), Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($69), Chanel bronzer and blush ($95), Kosas’ Undressed Eyeshadow Palette ($40), Saint Jane lip oil ($28), and ISDIN sunscreen ($73).

She also made a comment to Portia about getting phone service while in Italy. AT&T has an international day pass plan that is $12 plus $6 for any additional phones. Tanya would pay for herself and Portia’s work phone.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

11 a.m.: From the dock to the hotel is a 20-minute shuttle ride, provided by the hotel. Once Tanya arrived, she met up with Greg, who had already checked into their suite. In Season 2, Tanya stayed in the most expensive suite at The White Lotus in Sicily, which is actually the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, IRL. The Royal Suite costs about $20,931 a night. Tanya also paid for Portia to sleep in a Deluxe Room with a sea view for about $1,700 a night.

11:30 a.m.: Each day, Tanya had brunch at the hotel’s breakfast buffet. On bookings from February to December, there is a “bed & breakfast” offer that gives each room daily breakfast at the Principe Cerami restaurant for two people. This is where all the guests in Season 2 had their buffet meals each morning, so Tanya would be able to save a little money with this offer.

Total: $52,358

Tanya Took An Afternoon Vespa Adventure With Greg

12:30 p.m.: After brunch, Tanya and Greg had a “romantic” moment together in their suite. To get comfy, Tanya changed into a black slip dress ($285) and matching robe ($390). Of course, it wasn’t all that romantic and didn’t last very long.

2 p.m.: The newlyweds also decided to go on a vespa excursion around Sicily one of the days, while Greg was still in town. A vespa rental in Taormina is about $42 a day. For their sightseeing adventure, Tanya wore her Monica Vitti (or Peppa Pig) pink outfit, which consisted of a Temperley London dress (like this $2,210 printed slip dress), Alberta Ferretti silk scarf ($395), and Jimmy Choo shoes ($1,125).

Fabio Lovino/HBO

5 p.m.: When the pair got back to The White Lotus, Tanya dressed up for dinner. Having three outfit changes in a day is nothing for someone with her net worth — plus, she had the luggage space to bring a plethora of ‘fits. For her first evening at the resort in Episode 1, Tanya wore a Dolce & Gabbana Rose And Leopard Print Silk Organza Midi Dress, which was originally $3,679. To complete her look, she ditched her pink Valentino bag for a Mae Cassidy Gold Toned Metal Clutch Bag ($549).

It’s possible that Tanya wore her Betsey Johnson Bell Ankle Strap Sandals (originally $119) with this look as well. These are the shoes that ultimately led to her demise, after she slipped and fell getting off the boat in Season 2, Episode 7. Lesson learned: Take your shoes off before climbing the rails.

Total: $8,794

Tanya Enjoyed An Evening Of Fine Dining At The Resort

HBO

6 p.m.: Each night, Tanya dined at the resort’s main restaurant, which is actually the Michelin-starred Principe Cerami. A six-course tasting menu is about $204 a person. Since Tanya was the one with the money in her relationship with Greg, she was definitely footing the bill for his meal as well.

8 p.m.: Since Tanya would feel a bit jet-lagged her first day, she would get ready for bed right after dinner. According to Hickey, The White Lotus makeup team used “anything to keep everyone’s skin happy and clear,” and Tanya’s skin care routine included everything from ice rollers to LED lights.

She used Éminence’s cleanser ($48), Vie en Rose’s Mile-High Ultra Hydrating Mist ($55) and Love Potion CBD Face Oil ($110), Agent Nateur’s face serum ($135), Agent Nateur’s eye serum ($99), U Beauty’s moisturizer ($168), the Solawave wand ($135), and a face roller ($72).

8:30 p.m.: Tanya often wore a silk nightgown with a matching robe to bed, so that’s what she’d slip into in the evening. In Episode 5, she wore a white dress and matching robe with lace trim, similar to this Papinelle silk nightgown ($229) and silk robe ($239).

Total: $1,698

TL;DR: Tanya’s Credit Cards Hate To See Her Coming

Fabio Lovino/HBO

When it comes to bougie TV characters, Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and Marissa Cooper from The O.C. don’t stand a chance next to Tanya McQuoid. The White Lotus resorts in Hawaii, Italy, and now Thailand have seen many wealthy guests over the years, but Tanya was willing to spend as much as possible for the perfect vacation.

Unfortunately for her and fans of the show, Season 2 was Tanya’s last getaway ever. At least she went out on a high note, spending over $63,000 in just the first day of her week-long vacay. The biggest expenses were her Royal Suite, designer wardrobe, and the luggage to carry it all overseas.

If only she had taken off her designer shoes before jumping off the boat, maybe we could have seen an even fancier Tanya in Thailand.

Total: $63,105