The guests checking into the White Lotus hotel on the HBO series come with their own baggage — metaphorically and literally. However, if you take away those characters checking in, you’re left with a relaxing resort filled with tons of amenities that you may want to visit yourself. Actually, did you know you can stay at The White Lotus Season 2 hotel IRL? For its second season, the show is bringing along its passport to head to Sicily, Italy and the hotel used for production is a real place you can book.

For The White Lotus Season 2, there will be a new cast of characters, minus one fan-favorite. Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid is ditching Hawaii for Italy this time around, and checking into the White Lotus Resort & Spa in Sicily. Similar to the White Lotus in Hawaii, this new resort looks as luxurious as ever with an infinity pool and breathtaking views of the Ionian Sea. If a trip to Europe is on your travel bucket list, why not spend a day or two in Sicily living like a White Lotus guest? Of course, you’ll need to know where The White Lotus Season 2 hotel is in Italy to make it happen.

Where Is The White Lotus Season 2 Hotel?

For Season 1 of The White Lotus, the series made use of the Four Seasons in Maui and it seems HBO is sticking with the Four Seasons this time around. Most of The White Lotus Season 2 filming locations take place at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace, which is available to book for a pretty decent price on Hotels.com. This premium resort has a 9.2 out of 10 rating amongst Hotels.com guests, which makes it a superb choice. Not to mention, you’ll be able to walk around the resort that was used for The White Lotus Season 2. After watching the entire season, you’ll be able to recognize these filming locations like the lobby, poolside, and outdoor garden.

Aubrey Plaza, who stars as Harper Spiller in this season of The White Lotus, revealed that production had “taken over [the] entire hotel” during filming. At one point, they even set up a “bubble” in the hotel with no other guests, according to Vulture. This really allowed production to take advantage of the resort for the show, and places like the dining room were used for both meals and shooting scenes. Meghann Fahy, who also shows up as a new guest in Season 2, shared some behind-the-scenes photos by the infinity pool at the Four Seasons on IG, which just shows how much fun the cast and crew had while staying at the resort. You and your besties or partner can have similar fun — even snap the same poolside pics — on a trip to The White Lotus hotel in Italy.

How Much Is The White Lotus Season 2 Hotel In Italy?

Prices obviously vary depending on when you’d like to visit The White Lotus Season 2 hotel, but according to Hotels.com, you can find rooms as low as $538 a night in November. Since the season premieres Oct. 30, you might want to plan a trip right after you watch all seven episodes. Looking at the booking window directly through the Four Seasons, it looks like the resort does close down during the winter and reopens in March.

The lowest price for the resort is for their Superior Room that sleeps up to two people. You could always splurge on a suite, which is something Tanya would do during her stay. The suites range in price from around $1,500 a night to $5,000. It may be better to save your money and use it on souvenirs and day trips to visit other The White Lotus filming locations.

Along with filming at the Four Seasons, it’s been reported that The White Lotus Season 2 also took over a villa for some shooting as well. Vrbo also has some other The White Lotus-inspired stays in the area that may be more budget-friendly like a Taormina villa with a sea terrace and jacuzzi for about $530 a night or this villa with a private pool and garden for about $239 a night. Even if you just stay one night at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace, you can spend the rest of your trip in a villa as you explore Sicilian cities like Palermo and Noto.

What’s Included In A Stay At The White Lotus Season 2 Hotel?

Staying at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace comes with many luxurious amenities. First of all, you can lounge by the pool or explore their 17th century garden. There is also three restaurants, two bars, and a spa on property, which offers services like facials, massages, and body treatments. During your stay, you can also use the resort as the perfect Insta backdrop for your vacay photos. Snap a selfie lounging by the pool with a Negroni Sbagliato or recreate your fave scenes from the show for a TikTok video. Whatever you do, you’re sure to have a marvelous and relaxing time.