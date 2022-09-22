After taking home 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are more excited than ever for the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2. They won’t have to wait long as the award-winning series is set to release in October on HBO. With a new season comes a new cast (minus Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role of Tanya McQuoid), and a brand new location as well. If you’re wondering, where was The White Lotus Season 2 filmed, get ready for some bucket list-worthy filming locations that may be even more exciting than the first season’s.

Guests will need to pack their passports this time around, as The White Lotus Season 2 will take place in Sicily, Italy. The gorgeous location was even front and center in the promo for the new season, which was a spoof of an ad for The White Lotus resort in Sicily. Fans with wanderlust and Italy on their bucket list may want to show their support by visiting some of the The White Lotus Season 2 filming locations, but they’ll first need to know where to book their plane tickets. Hopefully, your trip will be less dramatic than the one the guests experience at The White Lotus.