You may have tuned in to HBO’s new comedy series The White Lotus for laughs, but after getting just a few minutes into it, you’ll be daydreaming about the perfect tropical vacay. The satire pokes fun at the ultra-rich who can’t escape their problems at a lux resort, but despite the uncomfortable situations, it’s impossible not to get swept up in wanderlust when the camera pans to the infinity pools and sandy beaches of The White Lotus resort. Unfortunately, if you are wondering if The White Lotus is a real resort, the answer is technically no. The show created the name of its posh setting, but you can stay at the actual five-star resort where the show filmed to get the full White Lotus experience for yourself.

As the series’ name suggests, the resort setting is a central part of The White Lotus. The comedy follows perfectionist manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) and his staff as they cater to three groups of super-wealthy guests over the course of a week. There’s the disconnected Mossbacher family (Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, and Fred Hechinger), the maybe-too-quickly-married newlyweds Shane and Rachel (Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario), and the grieving spa junkie Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). The overarching joke of the show is that even a vacation in paradise can’t fix every problem — in fact, it could make things even worse — so, of course, The White Lotus resort had to be the most gorgeous, luxurious location possible.

While an actual White Lotus getaway doesn’t exist, the resort where the show filmed is real. The White Lotus filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Kihei, Hawaii.

A quick look through the Four Seasons Resort Maui’s website will definitely confirm to any viewer that this is where The White Lotus was filmed. The getaway boasts the exact same ocean-view suites, high-end infinity pools, and breezy cabanas that are constantly shown throughout the show. Perhaps most notably, fans of the show will recognize the candle-lit, beachside dining area featured at the end of the series premiere.

But of course, a stay at the real-life White Lotus is just as expensive as you’d imagine. Even the smallest guest rooms at the Four Seasons Resort Maui go for over $1,000 a night, with the most lux suites setting you back tens of thousands of dollars. So, unless you’re down to seriously break the bank, it might be best to just lavish in the dreamy resort life from afar by tuning into The White Lotus Sunday nights on HBO.