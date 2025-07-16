Anna Camp was hoping this would be the year to score her first Emmy nomination, but was met with disappointment when she got snubbed on July 15. The actor shared her frustration in an all-too-honest social media message, side-eyeing the Emmys for ignoring “one of the best performances of [her] life” in the fifth and final season of You.

Although neither You nor Camp herself have ever received nominations at the Emmys before, the actor did have good reason to hope the awards body would recognize her. Fans and critics alike considered her the breakout star of You Season 5, as she pulled double duty playing two identical twins who couldn’t be more different in terms of personality. Even more impressively, because of the twist involving her characters Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Camp also had to play one twin semi-convincingly pretending to be the other one for a large chunk of the season.

Camp vented her irritation at not receiving a nomination shortly after the 2025 Emmy nominations were announced on the morning of July 15. “Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week,” Camp wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of herself from You.

If she was nominated, Camp’s performance would have presumable fallen in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, which was instead flooded by The White Lotus nominations this year. Four of the seven slots went to stars of The White Lotus Season 3 (Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood), with the rest of the noms going to the other highly-nominated series of the year: Severance (Patricia Arquette), Paradise (Julianne Nicholson), and The Pitt (Katherine LaNasa).

Camp may be disappointed by the Emmys, but she has a lot to celebrate in her personal life right now. The actor recently confirmed her new relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, with the couple making their red carpet debut in June for Camp’s wedding comedy Bride Hard.