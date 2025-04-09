Another 15 ccs of The Pitt will be administered STAT. Max’s buzzy medical procedural delivered a non-stop avalanche of drama (and trauma) throughout its hectic debut season, and it already sounds like Season 2 is going to up the stakes with a particularly dangerous new timeframe. As the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital team prepares to scrub back in for another 15-hour shift, here’s everything fans should know about the upcoming second season.

While there are several popular hospital-set dramas on TV, The Pitt quickly distinguished itself from the herd with a unique focus on portraying a realistic emergency room in real time, with each of the first season’s 15 episodes depicting an extended 15-hour shift in the ER. Season 2 will replicate this time framing, with another batch of 15 episodes that flow into each other without any temporal skips.

Well, there will be one major time jump. Season 2 will be set nearly a year after the first, and the producers have chosen a very specific event to be the backdrop for the next hectic shift.

Season 2’s Holiday Setting Ups The Danger

Star and EP Noah Wyle revealed in early April that Season 2 will take place on Fourth of July weekend. The infamously dangerous summer holiday already sets up a whole new realm of disastrous possibilities as the medical team now faces off against grilling incidents, heavy intoxication, and of course, misdirected fireworks.

Max

Casting Is Underway For New Guest Roles

After revealing the next season’s time jump, Wyle put out a call for new guest stars.

“We’re calling all pros,” Wyle said. “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

The Premiere Date Came With A Promise For More Future Seasons

In an April 9 profile of Wyle, Variety confirmed that Season 2 will release in January 2026, also noting that Max has plans for The Pitt to continue returning each year. Ringing in the new year just got even more exciting for The Pitt fans.