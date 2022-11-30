Wednesday's Showrunner Confirmed There Are Plans For More Seasons

One reason Wednesday was such an immediately beloved series is that it’s not just an Addams Family adventure — it’s a murder mystery whodunit, with Miss Addams as the amateur detective working to crack a 25-year-old cold case. (Benoit Blanc would be proud.) She solved the mystery by the end, but the season’s cliffhanger ending seemed to hint there will be more Wednesdays to come. And it sounds like fans will be in luck — since the series release, the showrunners have confirmed they have plans for Wednesday Season 2 and beyond.

Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday Season 1 follow. Although Wednesday followed a few red herrings, by the end of the season, she’d snapped (err, cracked) the case, revealing Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was Laurel Gates, whose ancestor, Joseph Crackstone, founded Jericho, where Nevermore Academy is located. Her henchman (henchhyde?) Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) is the monster Wednesday has been trying to track down that’s terrorizing the school.

Both were taken into custody, but there was a suggestion Tyler may have escaped; meanwhile, Wednesday got a new mystery to solve, with threatening texts arriving on her phone before the end credits rolled. It’s going to be a new school year soon, so will fans return to Nevermore Academy? The creators certainly hope so.

Wednesday Season 2 Possible Renewal

Speaking to Variety, Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said when they plan a show, they always have a long view plan for multiple seasons. Millar suggested they had laid out “at least three or four seasons,” though they kept the outline flexible. “We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

That’s good for fans who need more Wednesday, Enid, and the rest of the Nevermore Academy world. Now it’s just a matter of Netflix making things official with a Season 2 announcement.

Wednesday Season 2 Potential Cast

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 couldn’t return without its titular character, played by Jenna Ortega. Most likely, the actors playing her family would return, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. The rest of the household would likely also be back, with Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, and Fred Armisen turning up for a minute as Uncle Fester again.

As for her schoolmates, fans would riot if Emma Myers didn’t come back as Enid Sinclair. Wednesday’s other schoolmates, Donovan (Jamie McShane), Xavier (Percy Hynes White), Bianca (Joy Sunday), and Eugene (Moosa Mostafa), will probably also return.

Despite Principal Weems being murdered, Gwendoline Christie teased that she could also come back. The showrunners also broadly hinted that Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) did not go to prison but is “hyding out.”

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Until Netflix announces Wednesday Season 2 is a go, it’s impossible to say when the show will be back. However, filming for Season 1 (some of which was on location) lasted from September 2021 to March 2022, so should Netflix announce Season 3 by the beginning of 2023, fans could have a new trailer and season to watch within the year.

All episodes of Wednesday Season 1 are streaming on Netflix.