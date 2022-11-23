Wednesday has arrived just in time for a holiday weekend watch. The Netflix series based on the Addams Family is a slightly darker take on the classic characters you may be familiar with from the TV show and ‘90s films. Instead of showcasing the entire family, Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy. Watching the show, you might be wondering, is Nevermore Academy real? It may not be an actual boarding school you can attend, but there is a location you can visit where Wednesday was filmed.

“We started in Toronto, we ended up in Romania,” Wednesday’s production designer, Mark Scruton, shared with Gold Derby. It’s fitting that a gothic show with supernatural elements like Wednesday would end up in Eastern Europe rather than Canada. The team could find more castles and palaces to shoot in, which is exactly what led them to finding the filming location for Nevermore Academy. While a lot of production took place at the Buftea Studios in Bucharest, according to The Cinemaholic, Scruton shared that they used an actual castle in Bușteni for the exterior. They shot on location for “about three or four days,” and it’s a place you can visit IRL. Perhaps a good excuse to use your passport more in 2023 is to visit the Wednesday filming locations in Europe, but of course, you’ll first need to know exactly where those are.

Where Is Nevermore Academy From Wednesday IRL?

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

In the series, Nevermore Academy for outcasts is set in New England. However, as you know, Wednesday was shot in Romania and Cantacuzino Castle was used for Nevermore Academy. The Romanian castle, built in 1911, is located in Bușteni, Romania, which is less than two hours away from Bucharest. Cantacuzino is also open to the public seven days a week for you to visit, so it’s very easy for you to see exactly where Wednesday was filmed. Tickets for a castle visit and access to the sculpture exhibition in the castle park are just 35 Romania Lei or about $7.

If you’d like to also tour the second floor art gallery, your ticket will cost 55 Lei or about $12. The interior of the castle is definitely stunning, but they mainly used the exterior for the show, so you can save $5 if you’d like.

Other Wednesday Filming Locations

Tomasz Lazar/Netflix

In addition to filming at the Buftea Studios in Bucharest and Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni, Wednesday also took advantage of being in Romania and shot some scenes in Transylvania. After all, Netflix couldn’t pass up the chance to film in the region most known for vampires and Dracula. Nevermore Academy even has some vampire students along with werewolves, sirens, and gorgons. The supernatural species are what make Wednesday stand out amongst other Addams Family films, along with its murder mystery plot.

The Cinemaholic revealed that Wednesday chose Predeal as their base camp for filming, which has gorgeous mountain views in Transylvania. You could even go on a Dracula Bike ride if you’re feeling adventurous and would like to take pics of the landscape for your Insta. While in the area, you could even take a tour of Dracula’s Castle — aka Bran Castle — which has been used as a filming location for other productions as well. You may even be able to spot other familiar locations from Wednesday in Romania after marathon-watching all eight episodes on Netflix.