It’s almost time for one of BookTok’s favorite series to hit our TV screens for its final season. The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Season 3 premieres on July 16, and no one’s more ready for it than @cassiesbooktok, better known as just Cassie on TikTok.

But first, the 21-year-old Canadian creator with over 3.6 million followers sat down with Elite Daily in Anaheim, California on the final day of VidCon 2025. “I'm probably most excited for the meet-and-greet,” she says, which was scheduled later in the afternoon with fellow creator Nick Wilkins (@n1ckwilkins). In case you’ve missed their relationship coming across your FYP, Cassie and Wilkins went viral in 2024 after fans started shipping the two together. “There is so much lore,” she says, “but it started last summer when I complained about being single and he complained about being single, so people just paired us up.”

In January 2025, Wilkins finally addressed the shipping by stitching one of Cassie’s videos, which now has over 1.1 million likes. From there, the two continued their online flirtation until they finally met IRL and became TikTok-official on Valentine’s Day. Cassie says the two are keeping things casual, but have been spending more time together. “We have our meet-and-greet together today, so we'll see each other again in an hour's time, and we saw each other yesterday and the day before, so yeah,” she says.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For a self-described “introverted girly” whose content is “very relatable, pop culture memes and skits,” Cassie has been getting out of the room she once filmed all her TikToks in a lot more recently. Not only was she one of the featured creators at Vidcon, but the BookTok lover was invited to attend The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer premiere party in NYC earlier in June. Below, Cassie dishes on what that experience was like, the Taylor Swift album she thinks best represents each TSITP couple, and how she would describe her relationship with Nick Wilkins.

Elite Daily: Did you always want to be a content creator?

Cassie: No, it just happened, but when I was 8, my goal was to be a Minecraft YouTuber.

ED: What was your reaction to your first viral moments in 2023?

C: It wasn't one video that blew up, so I had time to take it in and experience it, because it just happened slowly and then big all at once.

ED: Your relationship with Nick Wilkins really blew up on TikTok. What was your reaction when you realized the fans were shipping you guys together?

C: I am such a big reader, so to have people ship me with somebody else was really cool.

ED: There was a bit of tension when Nick posted a hand with blue nails, and people noticed that wasn’t you.

C: That was actually totally unplanned. We did not think people were going to take that and run with it, but he had posted a TikTok with one of his friends and just did a trend. In the video, you could see she had blue nails. I had done a video where you could see I had red nails, and then people were just like, “Wait, that wasn't Cassie.” They totally lost it, so that was weird. We did not expect it to go that viral. We played into it.

ED: Do you find that there's a lot of pressure to create content together now?

C: I don't think so. We really have fun filming together, and if we didn't, we wouldn't.

ED: You started out as a BookTok girly. What are some titles on your TBR this summer?

C: Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid. That's what I'm reading next. I'm obsessed with her.

ED: You're also a big fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty. How was the Season 3 trailer premiere?

C: That was the best night of my life. I got to talk to all the cast, and I almost cried watching the trailer because I love the show so much.

ED: As someone who is Team Conrad, how do you feel about the potential that the series might not end the same way the book does?

C: I am very confident in Jenny Han, and I'm very confident in Prime Video that they will do it justice and she'll end up with Conrad. There is a chance that she won't, but I am hoping she does. I'm manifesting.

ED: What do you have to say to the Team Jeremiah people?

C: You're wrong.

Instagram Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

ED: You're also a Swiftie, so what Taylor Swift album do you think best represents Belly and Conrad?

C: I'm going to be basic and say Lover. They made a good decision choosing “Red” for Belly and Conrad in the trailer, so I would say Lover and Red are very Belly and Conrad.

ED: What album do you think is Jeremiah and Belly?

C: They don't deserve any of them. That's a Conrad thing.

ED: What album do you think is Steven and Taylor?

C: They're Lover and Reputation, like forbidden romance a little bit and “Cruel Summer.”

ED: And what album describes you and Nick?

C: I would say Reputation.

ED: How upset are you that Taylor Swift has decided not to record Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?

C: I've come to terms with it, because the original is perfect in itself. She said that we would get the vault tracks, and then we might get debut. As long as we got Red (Taylor's Version), I'm happy, because that's my favorite album.

Instagram Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

ED: Have there been any celebrities, like Taylor Swift, who have seen your videos?

C: Jenny Han and Lola Tung. They told me they knew me, and that was really cool.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2025?

C: I am manifesting the same of what's going on because I'm having a great time.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.