Ugh, The Summer I Turned Pretty Isn't Coming Back For A Long Time

The Summer I Turned Pretty is skipping a summer. The beach-y romance’s second season ended on a heartbreaking cliffhanger in the summer of 2023, but unfortunately, fans will have to keep waiting to see how Belly’s love story progresses. The third season is coming, but it won’t arrive in 2024. However, there is a silver lining to the disappointing update.

On May 14, Prime Video confirmed Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty had begun production, but also revealed that it would not premiere until the summer of 2025. This marks the series’ longest hiatus yet, as Season 1 aired in the summer of 2022 and Season 2 followed a year later. However, the bright side is that the third season will also be the biggest yet, with a considerably higher episode count than the first two.

The lengthy wait may actually be a plus for the show in terms of storytelling, too. The final book in Jenny Han’s TSITP trilogy, titled We’ll Always Have Summer, jumps ahead two years from the events of the second book. So, now the actors will accurately age with their characters as they return to the slightly aged-up roles.

As fans wait to see who Belly will ultimately end up with, here’s everything to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

It Could Be The Final Season

There hasn’t been any official announcement about whether Season 3 will be the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty or not, but there is reason to believe it might be the last season. That’s because each season of the show has adapted a book in Han’s trilogy, and Season 3 will very likely finish up the novels’ story by adapting the last book. There may be hope for Han to work on a follow-up that could continue Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s arcs, but at the moment, it seems more likely that the new season will remain faithful to the books and give fans the ending they’ve been waiting for.

It Will Have More Episodes Than Previous Seasons

The best update about Season 3 is that it will be much longer than past seasons. It will consist of 11 episodes, which is up from Season 1’s seven and Season 2’s eight episode counts.