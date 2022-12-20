Everything To Know About Knives Out 3 So Far

Netflix’s deal to distribute and stream Knives Out’ sequels was one of the biggest in streaming history when it occurred in 2021. It also guaranteed not one but two movies would follow, ensuring Detective Benoit Blanc would get a trilogy of mysteries to solve, if not more. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery already completed a run in theaters and heading for streaming, the production is turning its attention to Knives Out 3. Let’s run down the latest updates.

Warning: Mild spoilers for Knives Out and Glass Onion follow. Blanc’s mysteries have been Agatha Christie-type “manor house murders,” in which the suspect dies in a way that seems baffling at first glance. In both cases, the suspects have been either ultra-wealthy or directly connected to someone with a lot of money and who may benefit financially from the deceased’s passing. Blanc solved each of these mysteries in a long-winded explanation in front of all the key players, in which the complex turns out to be surprisingly simple in its answer.

Also, fans will note that in both cases, Blanc had a sidekick assistant who helped solve the murders. Both times, that assistant was a young woman who stepped up to the plate and turned out to be a vital part of illuminating the murderer.

So what will Knives Out 3 be about? Here’s everything known so far.

Knives Out 3 Cast

Lionsgate

Thus far, the only character connecting the first two installments of the murder mysteries is Benoit Blanc, the detective involved. The actual case at hand has completely reset the cast from the ground up, and there’s no reason viewers should expect Knives Out 3 to be any different. That means the only character fans can safely appear in the threequel is Daniel Craig, who plays the lead detective.

That being said, Glass Onion did introduce a glimpse into Blanc’s homelife, including a guest star turn by his boyfriend, Philip (Hugh Grant). Viewers are hopeful that Blanc could begin his case at home again and that Philip will again have a cameo.

Other than that, fans can safely assume that anyone else who appeared in Knives Out or Glass Onion will not be in the new film. Not that Hollywood will have a problem with this — the franchise’s popularity means that A-listers are flocking to sign up.

Knives Out 3 Filming Updates

John Wilson/Netflix © 2022

The Netflix deal and the Hollywood shutdowns of 2020 and 2021 meant a three-year delay between Knives Out’s original debut in November 2019 and Glass Onion’s arrival in November 2022. However, once production got going in Greece for Glass Onion in the summer of 2021, it was relatively quick, taking all of six weeks.

Chances are, director and scriptwriter Rian Johnson is planning on following a similar schedule. Speaking to Collider, producer Ram Bergman confirmed that Knives Out 3 was next on the docket for the pair. If so, filming for the new movie could start as early as the summer of 2023.

Knives Out 3 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Unfortunately, production getting underway does not necessarily mean Netflix will be rushing the new film out next year. The streaming service tends to work far ahead when it comes to principal photography for movies and TV series, sometimes as far as a year or more. That’s what happened for Glass Onion — it was filmed in June-July 2021 but didn’t debut until November 2022.

Even if Johnson gets production off the ground relatively quickly in 2023, fans probably won’t see a trailer or a release date until at least 2024.

Knives Out is streaming as an Amazon Prime Video rental. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022.