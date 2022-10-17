Since Knives Out became a massive hit in 2019, mystery lovers have fawned over Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc. He’s a modern Hercules Poirot, complete with a thick accent and a tendency to dramatically gather all his suspects in parlors before disclosing the whodunit. But unlike Agatha Christie’s sleuth of yore, Blanc is officially out and proud. Knives Out franchise director Rian Johnson recently said Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will confirm Benoit Blanc is LGBTQ+ — and naturally, fans celebrated with memes.

According to the Glass Onion trailer, the Knives Out sequel revolves around a group of eight guests who are invited to an island for a “Murder Mystery Weekend.” Except the murder is real, they are the suspects, and Benoit Blanc will figure out which one it is.

Warning: A very mild spoiler for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows. Fans will have to wait for the movie’s official release to learn more about the whodunnit. But one plot point that’s no longer a mystery? Benoit Blanc’s home life. The film’s Oct. 16 premiere at the London Film Festival revealed a short clip of Blanc at home, where he appears to be living with a male partner. According to Deadline, during the press conference following the screening, a reporter asked Johnson “whether Blanc was queer” regarding this brief glimpse. To this, Johnson responded, “Yes, he obviously is.”

While Film Twitter seemed startled at the discovery that Blanc is canonically LGBTQ+, not everyone was so surprised. LGBTQ+ Twitter practically yawned.

They knew. They’ve always known.

Whether or not fans were surprised didn’t matter in the end. The joy of learning that Blanc will have a surprise love interest in Glass Onion overrode everything else.

Apparently, Knives Out 2 just got outier. Who knows what Knives Out 3 — which has already been greenlit, bless — will bring?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have a short, week-long stint in theaters starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The film will then be released on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022.