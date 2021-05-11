Kathryn Hahn Is Reportedly Joining The Knives Out 2 Cast

When Knives Out landed in theaters in November 2019, it was regarded as a quirky oddity. In the land of blockbuster superhero sequels and Oscar-bait films vying for awards, this film was neither. It was an old-fashioned murder mystery with an eccentric detective and a room full of suspects. But audiences loved it, and by the close of 2019, the movie had become the surprise hit of the year. So how long will fans have to wait for Knives Out 2 to premiere?

The sheer popularity of the first Knives Out film brought in $165 million domestically, and in February 2020, Lionsgate was quick to confirm a second film was on the way. But perhaps that confirmation came too quickly. On March 31, 2021, things changed when Netflix announced it had purchased the rights to Knives Out from producers Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman. Moreover, Netflix would make not one, but two sequels. The blockbuster deal confirmed Johnson would return as writer and director and Daniel Craig would also reprise his role as the Hercule Poirot-like Detective Benoit Blanc. It also turned the nascent film franchise into an an all-but-guaranteed streaming hit.

Netflix confirmed at the time that casting would begin immediately and filming would get underway soon. Here's everything known so far about the project:

'Knives Out 2' Teaser Along with the announcement that two sequels were underway, Netflix announced filming is slated to start on June 28, 2021, in Greece. With no footage yet shot (and casting only just getting underway), fans probably won't see a teaser for months to come. But hopefully, first look photos will arrive soon.

'Knives Out 2' Plot Lionsgate So far, all fans know is that the new Knives Out films won't be bringing back the Thrombeys and the Drysdales. Like any good old-school murder mystery series, each movie will have a standalone case, featuring a brand-new high-profile ensemble. Fans will just have to wait on the details. But with filming set to begin in summer 2021 in Greece, clues should be forthcoming soon.