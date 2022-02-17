Stranger Things knows how to cause a stir. On Feb. 17, 2022, the Netflix series revealed a ton of info about the series’ upcoming season, but amid all the hubbub over Season 4’s posters and dual release dates, one piece of information stood out: Season 4 will be the show’s penultimate season. This, of course, means Stranger Things 5 will be the show’s final season. With the end almost in sight, here’s what to expect from Stranger Things 5, including speculation on the series’ release date, cast, trailer reveals, and other updates.

When Stranger Things initially debuted in the summer of 2016, it did so with little fanfare and less marketing. But Netflix underestimated the draw of a series that mixed the 80s idealism of Steven Spielberg with the horror of Stephen King, and the show soon became the streaming service’s first flagship series.

The Duffer Brothers said they’d already planned the full arc, should the series get future seasons, with an estimated 4-5 seasons length. As they detail in their open letter to fans ahead of the penultimate season, the show ultimately grew too large to tell in four, and Season 4 itself is so large it doesn’t fit in one volume.

But that just means more Stranger Things for fans to love and at least one more season to obsess over. Here’s everything to know so far.

Stranger Things 5 Renewal Update

When Netflix announced the renewal of Season 4 back in 2019, it also stated that the streaming service was making an overall deal with the Duffers for new stories. Fans at the time assumed that also included possible Season 5 and beyond for Stranger Things, even though the statement didn’t explicitly state it.

That made the Duffers’ Feb. 17 open letter the official confirmation that Season 5 was approved and would be forthcoming. But though there weren’t that many details, one thing did stick out: the mention of new mysteries to come “within the world of Stranger Things.” So though Season 5 may be the last, it’s probably not the end of the franchise.

More to come...