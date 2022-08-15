Stranger Things's Final Season Will Break 1 Of The Show's Longest Traditions

Since the debut of Stranger Things, every season has added new characters to the Hawkins crew. Some, like Season 2’s Bob Newby, were one-season wonders. Others, like Robin, who was introduced in Season 3, are still around. But Stranger Things Season 5 won’t introduce new characters; instead, it will focus on the ones audience already know and love.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. Stranger Things 4 added in multiple new characters for the supersized Season 4. Among those who survived to make it to the show’s final episodes were Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna (aka One, or “The Brenner Subject Formerly Known As Henry Creel”). Among those whose return is questionable if not outright not happening: Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield (now in a coma) and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (offed by demobats).

But these new additions look to be the last of the new faces to enter Hawkins ahead of the final battle. No new students will transfer in. No one will suddenly meet a Hawkins resident who’s never been introduced before. No random U.S. generals or Hawkins police officers will suddenly appear.

Instead, as befitting the final season of a show where audiences care about every character, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, said the final episodes will focus only on those who already exist on the show.

In an interview with IndieWire, the Duffers promised to keep the focus on characters fans already know. Matt Duffer admitted that bringing in new faces is part of how they’ve kept the show fresh. “I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster.” But this time, they’re working hard not to give in to that urge.

“We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors,” said Ross Duffer said. “Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” he explained. “So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

The Duffers already confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Stranger Things 5 will return to regular-length episodes. So it seems like there simply wouldn’t be time to properly add new characters, even if the Duffers wanted to. Until then, fans will just have to spend time with the long-standing ones as part of the great Stranger Things rewatch while waiting for the final season.