A Lot Of The Best Moments From The Stranger Things 4 Finale Were Improvised

There are many things fans love about Stranger Things, like the emotional performances, the fabulous 80s aesthetic, and stellar writing. That last one is especially important; the Stranger Things writers are the ones who create the story from scratch. They’re responsible for building the detailed world of Stranger Things, but they’re actually sharing a small bit of that credit. Some of the best moments in Stranger Things Season 4 were improvised by the actors.

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 dropped on Netflix on July 1, giving fans two supersized installments to close out the series’ penultimate season. The creators of the show, Ross and Matt Duffer, wrote the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, but the official Stranger Things writers' Twitter account (@strangerwriters) revealed that some key moments came directly from the actors themselves. The finale sees the cast working together to defeat Vecna in the Upside Down while also working to wipe out the Demogorgons, creating some truly nail-biting stakes in all the action. It’s no wonder that the set became pretty emotionally charged, resulting in some organically heartfelt improvised moments in Stranger Things Season 4. Read on to learn which lines and moments in Stranger Things Season 4 came directly from the actors.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 follow.

Joyce and Hopper’s Kiss

Fans have clocked the chemistry between Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) since the very beginning of Stranger Things. All that chemistry finally resulted in a heat-of-the-moment kiss that Ryder and Harbour added the day of filming.

Lucas Calling Out To His Sister

During that dramatic final moment when Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is trying to save Max (Sadie Sink), he tells his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) to call an ambulance. McLaughlin added an extra layer of desperation to the moment by improvising the line, “Erica, help.”

Eddie’s Last Words

Grab your tissues, because this one’s a tearjerker. As if Eddie (Joseph Quinn) dying in Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) arms isn’t sad enough, Quinn added the line, “I love you, man,” to really make fans weep.

Steve and Eddie in The Camper Van

Quinn is quite the skilled improviser, because he also added a much more light-hearted line in the scene in the camper van with Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke). He tells Steve, “Don’t you, big boy,” and if you look closely, you can see Keery reacting pretty organically to that unexpected line.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now.