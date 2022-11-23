Chris Evans’ sweater may not be returning for the Knives Out sequel, but Daniel Craig’s character, Benoit Blanc, is back to solve another murder. Along with a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Madelyn Cline, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also has a brand new setting. This time around, the suspects are all invited to a murder mystery party on a Greek island. After watching the movie and taking in the beachy setting, you might be wondering, where was Knives Out 2 filmed IRL?

The first Knives Out film had a very traditional murder mystery vibe, set in a mansion located in Massachusetts, according to The Wrap. However, this time around, a passport was required for the cast and crew. One of the things that fans loved so much about Knives Out was its ability to surprise the audience. If you’ve seen enough murder mysteries, you can almost guess who the killer is right away. However, all the twists and turns from Rian Johnson’s script really kept everyone on the edge of their seats — even Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress revealed to Entertainment Weekly that filming the first Knives Out was “such a delightful surprise.”

To keep things interesting, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery used filming locations slightly different than you’d expect, and chances are you’ll want to visit some of these on your next European vacation.

Where Was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Filmed?

John Wilson / Netflix

At the end of June 2021, Johnson tweeted the first photo from the set of Glass Onion that said, “Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.” According to Variety, the main location for the Knives Out sequel was Spetses, an island in Attica, Greece. Unlike some productions that choose to shoot in different locations from where the TV show or movie is actually set, it seems Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery kept true to the script.

In addition to Spetses, Variety also revealed that production filmed some additional scenes in Porto Heli, which is known as a seaside town in Greece. Foodies will love the fresh seafood in town, and visitors may want to visit this Knives Out location for its sunny beaches or tocatch a ferry to Spetses while they’re there to complete their set-jetting trip. Greece is definitely a bucket list-worthy destination, and getting to see some locations from your fave movie is just as added bonus to your trip.

If you’re traveling just to experience a Knives Out-inspired vacay, you’ll want to add one more stop on your itinerary. IMDb also lists Belgrade, Serbia as one of the filming locations. While the exact scenes that were shot in Serbia are unknown, its capital city has tons for you to experience while you’re there. The Danube River even flows through Belgrade, which means you could plan a river cruise if that’s been on your to-do list.

Of course, the ultimate Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trip may be to rent a gorgeous villa in Spetses for you and all your besties. When you’re not lounging by the pool like Hudson’s character or going shopping in town, plan a murder mystery of your own. Just make sure yours goes to plan, unlike the one in Glass Onion.