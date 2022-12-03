Wednesday Revived This Throwback Lady Gaga Track & Mother Monster Approves

Everyone has been going gaga for Wednesday Addams’ dance moves, and that includes none other than Lady Gaga. Since Wednesday premiered on Nov. 23, the oddball outcast’s idiosyncratic dance routine featured in Episode 4 has taken over TikTok. On the show, Wednesday busted her moves to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, but on social media, the song of choice became a deep cut from Lady Gaga’s second album. And Mother Monster soon took notice. Lady Gaga’s response to Wednesday’s “Bloody Mary” TikTok trend will have fans dancing even more.

The Wednesday dance didn’t just charm everyone at Nevermore Academy; it also quickly became a social media sensation. Jenna Ortega revealed she choreographed the kooky routine herself, drawing inspiration from Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse, and old clips of goths dancing in ’80s clubs, along with throwing in a few Easter eggs for true Addams Family superfans. It spread like wildfire on TikTok, as popular dance accounts set the routine to a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga. The track from Gaga’s 2011 album Born This Way may be unfamiliar to casual music fans since it was never a single, but it’s a beloved gem for Little Monsters, and its spooky chorus is perfect for Wednesday’s signature moves.

When the trend came to Gaga’s attention, she tweeted an open invitation for Wednesday to join Haus of Gaga and put her paws up with Thing.

Thanks to the viral moment, Gaga’s fans have noticed “Bloody Mary” swiftly climbing the music charts for the first time in years, and it feels like 2011 all over again for diehard Little Monsters.

Hopefully, Wednesday will get to dance again soon, but her future is still unclear in the weeks since Wednesday debuted. Netflix has yet to reveal whether the spooky series will get a Season 2 or not, but showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have made promising statement about planning out multiple future seasons. Here’s hoping for a return to Nevermore is in the future, along with another iconic dance routine.