Netflix's Wednesday Soundtrack Is Giving Dark Academia

As much as The Addams Family has always been associated with dark humor, the morbid brood is also iconic in terms of music. The franchise’s original TV show theme song has become a classic spooky season singalong, and that same knack for nailing macabre and silly tunes continued in Netflix’s new Addams Family-inspired series, Wednesday. Right when Wednesday busted out her pitch-black cello in the show’s premiere, it was clear some spooky jams were on the way, and the songs on Wednesday’s soundtrack fully delivered.

Some of the most instantly memorable scenes throughout Wednesday have to do with music. In the series premiere, Wednesday channeled her new-school angst into a booming rendition of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” on her cello. It was a fitting ode to Wednesday’s favorite color, and also one of the most eye-catching montages of the series, as the camera spanned the gothic architecture of Nevermore Academy while the goth cellist rocked out.

Later in the series, Wednesday displayed a whole different side of her personality when she unexpectedly owned the dance floor during the school dance. She confidently busted out some very idiosyncratic moves to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck,” which you’ll probably be hearing all over TikTok any day now.

There are a few more choral and orchestral arrangements performed throughout the show, as well as a bunch of dark, dour ballads that scored the strange, mysterious scenes. Check out the full Wednesday soundtrack below:

“Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” by Edith Piaf

“In Dreams” by Roy Orbison

“La Llorona” by Chavela Vargas

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones (cello cover)

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin (choir cover)

“Don't Stop” by Fleetwood Mac (orchestral cover)

“Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica (instrumental)

“Tierra Rica” by Carmita Jimenez

“The Beginning” by Magdalena Bay

“Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“Sciuri Sciura” by Blonde Redhead

As of Wednesday’s premiere, Netflix has yet to renew the series for a second season, but hopefully that pickup will come soon and fans can start looking forward to hearing even more of Wednesday’s cello bops.