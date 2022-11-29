There’s a new girl in town, and she couldn’t care less what you think of her. Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, not only won over her classmates at Nevermore Academy, but she also stole the show on Netflix’s Wednesday. One scene in particular that fans can’t stop talking about is the Wednesday dance scene from Episode 4, “Woe What a Night.” During the Rave’N, Wednesday takes over the dance floor with a kooky choreographed routine, and TikTokers are now trying the Wednesday TikTok dance trend for themselves.

Ortega, who revealed that she choreographed the entire routine herself during a cast reaction to the Wednesday dance scene, shared she was inspired by 1980s “footage of goths dancing in the clubs” in a Nov. 25 Twitter post. While the actual choreography from the show is a bit more intricate with some Addams Family Easter eggs sprinkled in between those goth moves, the Wednesday dance trend on TikTok is easier to follow. In fact, you can do the Wednesday TikTok dance trend at home with just a few steps.

How To Do The Wednesday TikTok Dance Trend

The song that Wednesday dances to in Wednesday is “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. However, the Wednesday dance trend going viral on TikTok uses a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” instead and it only requires you to pick up four dance moves to master. Following TikToker Niana Guerrero (@nianaguerrero), who currently has over 6.4M likes on her Wednesday dance routine TikTok, you want to start with a walk forward to the beat of the song with your arms waving behind you for four counts.

Then, when Lady Gaga sings “with my hands,” that’s when you do the zombie dance move. If you’re familiar with the choreo from the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreets Back)” chorus, you’ll know this well. Just move your arms back and forth to the beat of the song for another four counts. It’s very similar to doing the twist. After four counts, you’ll look up like Wednesday does in the show when Lady Gaga sings, “Above my head, head, head.”

This is when you turn to the side and do a sort of monkey dance move from the 1960s, where you lift one arm at a time to the beat. Then, finish off the routine with a Flamenco-style dance move with your arms, which some fans claim is a direct reference to Gomez Addams in The Addams Family TV show.

How To Spice Up Your Wednesday Dance TikTok

If you’re not much of a dancer, no need to worry. Ortega admitted she “felt really insecure” about the scene, but it’s not about how well you perform the dance moves — it’s about your Wednesday Addams attitude. You can even take your TikTok video up a notch by dressing the part. Many TikTokers like @cinnannoe chose to wear all black like Wednesday with her signature pigtails to really add to the aesthetic in their videos.

To go one step further, you could also incorporate a Thing-inspired transition for a makeup lewk like TikToker Brooke Monk (@brookemonk_) does. Start off with your bare face and a disembodied hand on your head. As the chorus starts, have your Thing turn your head as you cut the camera. Once you have your full face done, set up your self-timer and continue the head turn so you face the camera once again. After tweaking it just a bit in the edit, it’ll look like a seamless transition of Thing turning your head before you slay the dance floor.