Livvy Dunne’s viral split on the runway during Miami Swim Week in May wasn’t something she planned to do. The 22-year-old tells Elite Daily, “It was very spur-of-the-moment.” As a former Louisiana State University gymnast, though, it was also “very authentic” for her. As Dunne puts it: “I may be done with gymnastics, but the gymnastics will never leave me.”

Something else that is never far from Dunne is her retainer. “Whether I'm at the gym or going to a red carpet or on a runway, I'm wearing my Invisalign,” she says. The content creator even wore her aligner while walking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway on May 31. It was part of her morning routine, which she reveals was a bit of a rush. “Whenever I'm getting ready for a runway show, I'm pretty much always in a time-crunch,” she says.

Even though Dunne hung up her gymnastics leotard in April and has since retired from the sport, her schedule has not eased up. Below, the influencer, with over 5.4 million followers on Instagram, dishes on her full getting ready routine, her go-to self-care after a busy day, and what she’s manifesting for herself next.

Elite Daily: Walk me through a typical morning for you.

Livvy Dunne: I wake up, and I go on my phone for a little bit — let's be real here. I don’t go on TikTok, though. That’s not until later in the day because I could be sitting there for hours just scrolling. Then, I get out of bed, take out my Invisalign, brush my teeth, wash my face, and put on some facial oil serums. I'll usually shower off, moisturize my body, and start the day.

ED: How does your routine change when you're getting ready for a runway show?

LD: I usually jam out to music if I'm getting ready to walk on a runway, and get my makeup and hair done. It's very different from gymnastics meet preparation, which is when I'm trying to stay calm and get in my zone.

ED: As a former gymnast, what is your current workout routine?

LD: My favorite thing to do is a core circuit. That's my favorite muscle to work. I also like going on walks. It's very fun because I've always been in the gym my whole life, so to be able to walk, lightly jog, and explore where I'm at is a good time.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Do you have a walking playlist?

LD: I actually have a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit playlist. I made it before my shoot in Bermuda and it got me hyped. I didn't even know I was getting the cover at the time, and now I still listen to my Sports Illustrated Swimsuit playlist on my hot girl walks. Right now, it has Tate McRae because her songs are hot.

ED: Did you try Tate’s viral leg challenge from her “Revolving Door” music video?

LD: I couldn't do it at the time because I fractured my kneecap. I really wanted to do it, though. I'm healing. I obviously can do a split, so it's coming soon.

ED: What are your go-to recovery practices after an injury or a long workout?

LD: The cold tub. At first, I pretty much was being forced to do it by my coach. He makes everyone on the team go in the cold tub because recovery is, if not more, important than the actual conditioning. The way you recover is incredibly important and the cold tub makes me feel really good. Even not being a gymnast anymore, it's still something I do sometimes.

ED: What is your favorite form of self-care when you need to focus on your mental health?

LD: My favorite form of self-care is always going in the bubble bath. I do a bubble bath every single day. That's a moment for me. That's my time. Whether it's before bed or the middle of the day, if I need a moment to myself and want to relax, unwind, and feel my best, it’s a bubble bath.

ED: Do you have specific products that you love in your bubble bath?

LD: I like Dr. Teal's. Sometimes, I enjoy salt in the tub. Honestly, any good Bath & Body Works fragrance too.

ED: Have you been influenced by any wellness trends on TikTok?

LD: I would say I'm getting into the cottage cheese trend. I keep seeing that. It's like a wellness, healthy substitute and I love it. I really do.

ED: How does your nighttime routine change from your morning routine?

LD: I use facial oils. That's what helps me the most with my skin. I usually will put my hair into a low bun so it doesn't get damaged while I sleep because I do have very thin, fragile hair. I brush my teeth or I floss. Sometimes, I'll whiten my teeth because my smile is my favorite feature on me and it's important to maintain that and feel my best. I'll put in my Invisalign aligners and go to bed.

ED: And what are you manifesting for yourself the rest of 2025?

LD: I am going to manifest as many sunny beach days as I can because the Northeast has been kind of miserable lately. It's actually sunny out right now, but it's been very cloudy. I love a good beach day. Wearing my smallest bikini, going to the beach, and enjoying this summer is the main goal.

ED: What’s your favorite beach bag sunscreen?

LD: I do like Supergoop!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.