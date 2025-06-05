Livvy Dunne didn’t just drop jaws at Miami Swim Week 2025 — she dropped her whole body. During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show on May 31 with celebs like Alix Earle and Xandra Pohl, the former Louisiana State University gymnast hit a perfect split at the end of the runway while wearing a Gabriela Pires Beachwear polka-dot one-piece.

The 22-year-old shared a clip of the “split decision” moment to TikTok, which quickly went viral with over 14.5 million views on the app. Miami Swim Week may be over, but Dunne tells Elite Daily the summerwear event in Miami Beach, Florida, has taken over her FYP. “Right now, I'm on Miami Swim Week TikTok, and it's been pretty cool to watch,” she says.

Some of the best responses she’s seen to her viral split are the photo comment reactions. Now that users are able to share images in the comment section of a TikTok, Dunne says “that's been pretty entertaining to scroll and to see.” And even though she did practice the now-trending drop before stepping out on the runway, Dunne says it was actually “very spur-of-the-moment.”

Livvy Wasn’t Planning On Doing A Split At Miami Swim Week

“We had a rehearsal runway right before the show, and that split wasn't even in my mind,” she says. “I consulted with my sister and MJ Day, the head of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and they said do it.”

Dunne was a little nervous at first, but the “gymnast at heart” says dropping into a split is very authentic to her: “I may be done with gymnastics, but gymnastics will never leave me.”

For Dunne, the split was more than just a way to surprise viewers. “That felt like a moment where I got to show my personality and my athleticism and just have fun with it,” she says. “I hope people saw that and honestly get inspired to just go out there and be yourself.”

The Invisalign partner also revealed a less noticeable way she stayed true to herself on the runway — she was wearing her retainer during her walk. “You can wear it and do a split on a runway, and nobody knows that it's in your mouth,” she says.

Livvy’s Tips For Getting Your Split

For anyone who feels tempted to try Dunne’s viral drop split at home, she has some advice: “Be a gymnast for 20 years.”

“Please don't just try that if you aren't a gymnast, cheerleader, or dancer,” she says. If you’re just working on your flexibility at a more gradual pace, the content creator says to stretch, rehearse, and even “have a banana so you don't cramp.” With enough practice, you might just be ready for Miami Swim Week 2026.