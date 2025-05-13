Anna Camp is ready to shine the spotlight on her new love. The You star has recently begun posting lovey-dovey pics with stylist and writer Jade Whipkey, which has prompted fans to resurface a TikTok interview from earlier in the year in which Camp seemed to clearly indicate that Whipkey was her girlfriend.

The on-the-street TikTok clip is from Feb. 12, and it flew under the radar at the time because the interview didn’t appear to realize he was speaking to Camp, so she wasn’t tagged or mentioned at all in the caption. In the video, Camp and Whipkey talk about terrible first dates they’ve had in the past, leading the TikToker to ask Camp, “What do you expect from a guy on the first date?” In response, Camp pointed towards Whipkey and said, “Well, I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

The interview resurfaced recently, as Camp has started posting photos with Whipkey to her Instagram Stories. On May 3, Camp shared a pic of Whipkey sipping a glass of wine and captioned it “Date night.” A week later, she and Whipkey posed in Renaissance Fair costumes with Camp writing on the pic, “My Lord, My Love.”

A couple days later, Camp reposted a photo Whipkey had taken of her from across a candlelit table. “Her smile is a poem. Her eyes are roses. Her laugh is music for dancing,” Whipkey wrote next to the shot.

This seems to be Camp’s first public relationship since her marriage to Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin ended in 2019. The two, who met on the set of the 2012 musical comedy, began dating in 2013, and got married in 2016. Three years into the marriage, they filed for divorce and split up in 2019.