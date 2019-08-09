Anna Camp has had an intense year so far. In addition to starring in the new NBC series Perfect Harmony, Camp also filed for divorce from her husband, Skylar Astin, in April 2019. But fans shouldn't worry too much about how Camp is handling it all. In fact, Anna Camp’s quotes about life after divorce prove that the talented actress has come a long way in just a few short months.

At the TV Critics’ Association summer press tour on Aug. 7, Camp opened up about the character she plays in Perfect Harmony, Ginny. Like Camp, Ginny was also recently divorced on the show, and Camp revealed how it felt to play a role that hit so close to home.

"I think only recently, am I now actually finding me as Anna, which has been really exciting in my life," she told Us Weekly. "It’s kind of a wonderful time to be playing this role at the same time." Camp and Astin tied the knot in 2016 and announced their decision to split up in a joint statement in April 2019.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," the pair's statement read, according to People. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition." Since then, the two have gone their separate ways, and Camp has gone on to star in Perfect Harmony, a comedy series about a church choir. It looks like the perfect project for Camp, who starred alongside Astin in the Pitch Perfect films from about 2012 to 2017.

She continued, telling Us Weekly that this time in her life has been a learning experience. “It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time," Camp said. "I’m 36 years old, I’ve had some life changes go on. And I feel more me than I ever, ever have. So, it’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering." Good for Camp for seeing the positives that have come out of her divorce, because it couldn't have been an easy feat.

Despite all that she's been through, Camp explained that she has remained hopeful for her future. "I think what I’ve learned [is] that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly," she told Us Weekly. "And things happen for a reason, and yeah, I’ve also learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it." In short, Camp is thriving post-divorce.

While the decision to end a marriage can't be an easy one to make, Camp also said that she knew it was best for her. "I just feel really grounded in the decisions that I’ve been making... have been for the best," she added. I can't wait to watch her continue growing and thriving even more in the years to come.