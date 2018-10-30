Breakups aren't easy, and in most cases, they aren't exactly fun. If you've recently gone through a breakup and are in the midst of the post-breakup emotional eating and crying phase, then you especially know this to be true. Hopefully, you're on the path to healing, and can recognize these decisions to embrace after a breakup. Sure, it might not be easy, but some of these tips will actually ease the process of getting over someone, which is never really all that simple.

No matter who ended things, a breakup is typically a big deal. You were with someone for a certain period of time, and now that time has ended. It's totally OK to mourn the relationship and the person you were with. Take your time to heal and recover. However, if you want to make a change in your life after a breakup, then there are definitely ways to go about that. No, I'm not talking about a new diet or getting bangs. I'm talking about decisions that could end up impacting the rest of your life, in a good way.

You deserve to be in a good place after a breakup, and while it might feel like it's taking forever to move on, you're doing your best.

1 First of all, start with social media. Giphy While it might seem a bit outdated, it's actually a wise decision to block your ex, and not just on social media. "I would advise that you not see, talk to, or communicate at all — including through any social media — for a minimum of 90 days," Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent relationship therapist in Los Angeles, told Elite Daily. It's not just about not wanting to see them, either. "You are going to need that time to help you get over the initial and natural emotional hurdles we all go through when we experience a loss," Brown explained. Cut the cord, girlfriend.

2 Take time for self-care, beyond a healthy diet of ice cream and coffee. Giphy Obviously you've earned every right to wallow, but don't spend too much time in bed. "One of the most important things to remember during a breakup is that heartbreak affects your physiology and your neurochemistry," Elle Huerta, CEO and founder of the breakup app Mend, told Elite Daily. "Going through a breakup feels like going through withdrawal, so it's really important in the early days to take extra care of yourself — make sure you're walking or getting a little bit of exercise every day to get happy hormones flowing." Get outside, and get going. You could start a new hobby you end up enjoying more than you ever thought you would.

3 Love yourself. Giphy After a breakup, it can be hard to remember that you are worthy of love. But it's so important to make the daily decision to love yourself, and to to remind yourself that you're awesome. "Would you ever blame your best friend, or pick your best friend apart if their relationship ended?" Huerta asked. "Try to treat yourself with the same compassion you would treat your best friend, and it will make a huge difference." Treat yourself as you treat others — it could change your life.