There’s nothing quite like a Taylor Swift song to hit you right in the feels post-breakup. Sure, we all know the Grammy winner can craft pop bops like “22” and romantic love ballads like “Wildest Dreams,” but Swift also excels at giving fans emotionally raw tracks that say exactly how they’re feeling after a relationship has ended.

Last year, Brianna LaPaglia shared that “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” helped the podcaster get through her tumultuous split from country singer Zach Bryan. Other tracks Swifties have shared that eased their pain include “You’re Not Sorry” and “Right Where You Left Me.” Basically, the right song cut can both help you indulge in your emotions, while also inspiring your journey to shake it all off.

And that journey doesn’t just have to be a metaphorical one. In her songs, Swift likes to reference real places, mentioning spots like Rhode Island’s Holiday House in “The Last Great American Dynasty” and Nashville’s Centennial Park in “Invisible String.” If you feel like jumping in a getaway car and taking a quick trip after ending things with your partner or situationship, here are 13 travel destinations to fully experience your favorite Taylor Swift breakup song.